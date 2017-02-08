Veteran and his family selecting items they need at Veterans Miracle Center

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) (http://www.dvnf.org) is announcing the shipment of around $170,000 worth of requested items to the Veterans Miracle Center (VMC), based in Albany, NY.

The VMC, opened in early 2015 by the aid organization Jezreel International, is a free “store” for veterans to select essential items they need but often struggle to afford. The VMC offers veterans anything from furniture to clothing to kitchen utensils and bedding. The organization has served over 3,600 veterans in need and continues to expand its reach.

For this shipment, the VMC specifically requested DVNF Comfort Kits, jackets, other clothing, reading glasses, and toiletries from DVNF.

DVNF’s shipment, valued around $170,000, was made possible through its Health & Comfort program, which has helped thousands of homeless and low-income veterans in the last couple of years. These shipments give veterans things like new clothes, toiletries, socks, and other health and hygiene supplies they struggle to afford, and the supplies are sent to stand down events and other shelters throughout the nation.

“The Veterans Miracle Center is making such a difference in the lives of veterans by providing this valuable service to those in need,” said DVNF CEO, Joseph VanFonda (USMC SgtMaj Ret.). “It’s an honor and a pleasure for DVNF to send this support, because these partnerships are what give our veterans hope for a better future.”

The shipment marks the third time DVNF has worked with the Veterans Miracle Center, and the partnership has benefitted countless veterans in the Albany region.

About DVNF:

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

We achieve this mission by:

