Governor Tom Wolf has proposed to continue services that enable entrepreneurs to start new companies and to help existing businesses overcome barriers to growth and success. The FY 2017-2018 budget released by the Governor yesterday includes funding for the Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) and its partners as part of the Partnerships for Regional Economic Performance (PREP) budget line item.

“The Pennsylvania SBDC network looks forward to working with Governor Wolf and the General Assembly to build Pennsylvania’s economy,” said Pennsylvania SBDC State Director Christian Conroy.

The state’s investment in the SBDC program is vital to supporting the network of 18 Small Business Development Centers that serve all 67 counties of the Commonwealth. The nationally accredited SBDC program provides education, research and customized consulting to empower new and existing businesses. The SBDC program is a public/private partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the host universities.

In FY 2016, the Pennsylvania SBDC network contributed to the state’s economy through helping entrepreneurs raise $159,318,528 in start-up and growth capital, establish 531 new firms, and grow revenues by $480,951,592 which led to 3,129 jobs created and saved. As a result, new taxes generated by this growth exceeded the investment in the program by a ratio of more than three to one.

“The economic growth we facilitate helps provide revenues to support the state’s budget,” notes Conroy.

Since its inception in 1980, the Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers has evolved into a network of 18 university and college-based centers and more than ninety outreach locations operating under the guidance of the Lead Office located at the University of Pennsylvania.

About the Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (SBDC)

The Pennsylvania SBDC network is the only statewide, nationally accredited program that provides high quality one-on-one consulting, training and information resources to empower new and existing businesses. SBDC consultants work with entrepreneurs in confidential, individualized sessions to help them with a range of business issues including testing a new business proposition, shaping a business plan, investigating funding opportunities, and much more. The SBDC program is a public/private partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and 18 universities and colleges across the Commonwealth. For more information on the Pennsylvania SBDC services and impact, please visit http://www.pasbdc.org.

