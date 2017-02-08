Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel's leadership team including: Denyse Bales-Chubb, President and CEO, Robert Rosequist, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Mary Brady, VP/CNO and Tyson Davis, VP/CFP These awards clearly demonstrate how our team brings dedication and compassion, along with their clinical expertise, in treating our patients

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel recently received various awards for clinical care and patient satisfaction from multiple industry organizations with several of them placing the hospital in the top 5% of hospitals across the entire country.

The hospital received awards from Healthgrades for Coronary Intervention, Heart Failure, Pneumonia, Sepsis, COPD and Outstanding Patient Experience (in the top 5% of hospitals across the country). They were named one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention™ (top 5% in the nation) and received Healthgrades 2017 Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™ as well as being named a Five-Star recipient for Coronary Interventional Procedures, Treatment of Heart Failure (2 years in a row), Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease/COPD (2 years in a row), Treatment of Pneumonia, as well as Treatment of Sepsis (3 years in a row). Healthgrades also awarded Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel with an Outstanding Patient Experience award which puts them in the top 5% of hospitals across the country in this patient- driven metric.

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel was named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics, one of America's Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, and one of America's Best Stroke Centers by the Women’s Choice Award®.

Press Ganey awarded Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel the Guardian of Excellence award for the second straight year, recognizing the hospital as one of the top 5% of hospitals across the country overall in patient satisfaction.

“These awards clearly demonstrate how our team brings dedication and compassion, along with their clinical expertise, in treating our patients every day,” noted Denyse Bales-Chubb, President and CEO of Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel."

The hospital has appeared on the Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace list for two years in a row (ranking #1 and #2 respectively).

Additionally, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel received a DNV Center of Excellence designation for Hip and Knee Replacement and received ACR Accreditation as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.

Press Ganey, a recognized leader in patient experience measurement and performance improvement solutions, provides all surveys to measure patient experience and clinical quality for UR Medicine along with more than 26,000 health care facilities across the country. The Guardian of Excellence Award is nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care that is awarded annually to Press Ganey clients who have sustained patient satisfaction scores in the 95th percentile or higher for a full year.

Healthgrades independently analyzes 4,500 hospitals. They use 3 years’ worth of Medicare patient data and apply a risk adjusted statistical model considering acuity of patients, driving a predicted value and then comparing the star ratings determined by actual versus predicted performance.

Women’s Choice Awards combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in care based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

About Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel

From state- of- the- art equipment to the most intricate building details, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel was designed from the ground up to maximize healing, patient care and wellness. The hospital 145 private patient rooms in early 2017. Built from the ground-up, this full-service community hospital features expert staff, specialty design and state-of-the art technology built for better patient care. Since opening in October of 2012, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel has been recognized as a leader in patient satisfaction, quality and safety. The hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient health services, including surgery, imaging and rehabilitation services and emergency services for adults and children. The hospital features a 50,000 sq. ft. community Health & Wellness Center and a wide range of community offerings such as health and wellness presentations, screenings and events. Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel recently completed a massive expansion which involved 111, 993 square feet of new construction and 10,834 square feet of renovation. In the expansion, the hospital additional emergency rooms, inpatient rooms, surgical suites, a second Heart Catheterization Lab, and recovery/observation rooms as well as shelled space for future growth. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading, not-for-profit health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, please visit http://www.FHWesleyChapel.org.

About The Women’s Choice Award ®

The Women’s Choice Award® is a trusted referral source, empowering women to make smart healthcare choices by identifying the country’s best healthcare institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction and clinical excellence. The Women’s Choice Award was recently honored by the INC 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2016 for a second consecutive year. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more. The information contained in this release is not permitted to be used in a non-press related context without the express prior written consent of the Women’s Choice Award.