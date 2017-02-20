Adam Equipment's AZextra scale sits on the counter at Roobertin Herkku candy shop in Punavuori , Finland. To minimise errors and maximise efficiency, the owners of the Roobertin Herkku candy store rely on Adam Equipment’s AZextra retail scale when weighing bulk candy orders and computing prices. Past News Releases RSS Adam Equipment Announces Launch of...

Roobertin Herkku, a family-owned candy shop based in the Punavuori district of Helsinki, Finland, has selected Adam Equipment’s AZextra scale to weigh candy that is sold by weight in their shop. The AZextra was chosen because it is affordable, easy to use, and can handle the daily volume of orders, making it perfect for the small, family-owned candy shop.

Roobertin Herkku is owned by sisters Martti and Marja Koskela, and was founded in 1963 by their grandmother Helinä. Her two granddaughters decided to reopen the shop in 2014, and it continues to be a popular destination for local residents and tourists.

To minimise errors and maximise efficiency, the Koskelas rely on Adam Equipment’s AZextra retail scale when weighing bulk candy orders and computing prices. Selections include convenient pre-packaged items and bulk candy that is sold by weight. All bulk candy purchases are weighed, whether it’s savory peanut butter cups, chocolate frogs, fudge or jelly beans. The cost is then calculated based on the weight.

The shop sells about 50 bags of candy every day and since the same size and type of bag is used to weigh all bulk candy, the AZextra’s zero tracking feature and preset tare function speed up purchases. Time, date, weight, unit price and total cost transmit to printers, making it easy to keep records, track orders, and perform purchasing and inventory tasks.

Changing unit prices on the AZextra is easy and fast. PLUs store up to 103 products, which is a great asset for a candy shop such as Roobertin Herkku. The store boasts an extensive selection of products, including its homemade salty hard licorice – a popular choice. Another shop specialty is the salty licorice-flavoured soft-serve ice cream, available on weekends.

The keypad on the AZextra is carefully sealed, allowing frequent cleaning; any ice cream drips or chocolate residue can be wiped off the large stainless steel pan. This is important, as shops that sell food must also adhere to health and sanitary guidelines.

For more information on AZextra, visit https://www.adamequipment.co.uk/azextra-price-computing-retail-scales.

About Adam Equipment

For 45 years, Adam Equipment has designed and manufactured precision balances and scales for professionals worldwide in the laboratory, medical, education, industrial, food, animal/veterinary and jewellery markets. Adam is committed to offering an extensive selection of weighing equipment with best-in-class value. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has strategically established offices in the United States, South Africa, Australia, China and Germany to provide product support and speedy delivery to distributors. For more information about the company and its products, go to http://www.adamequipment.com.

About Roobertin Herkku

Helinä Koskela opened Roobertin Herkku (Robert’s Delicacy) on Iso-Roobertinkatu in 1963. She sold fruits, sweets and coffee. The little shop delighted people until Helinä retired. Sisters Martti and Marja Koskela decided to reopen the shop, much to the thrill of people in Helsinki. The colorful location has attracted a lot of attention on various blogs, local guides and even from the show Travel Man thanks to great reviews and enthusiasm from both owners and customers. Learn more about Roobertin Herkku on their website, and follow them on social media to see beautiful pictures of their colorful products. For more information on Roobertin Herkku, visit http://www.roobertinherkku.fi.