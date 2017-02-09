Ovation Corporate Travel Q4 2016 Business Travel Indexes Last quarter was a good one for business travelers. Enjoying superior class of service with lower price tags is always a win.

Ovation Corporate Travel, the 5th largest travel management agency in the U.S. by volume, according to Business Travel News, has published its Quarterly Business Travel, Financial Services Firm Travel and Law Firm Travel Indexes. Among other air and hotel indicators, the Indexes show average prices paid for both domestic and international flights were down in Q4 2016 across various industries.

Visit http://www.ovationtravel.com/lp-q42016-business-travel-indexes to download Ovation's Q4 2016 Business Travel Indexes.

The indexes contain three years of data findings, listed quarterly with accompanying historic analysis dating back to 2009. Each index illustrates the following statistics:



Average airfare price paid Domestically, Internationally and Overall

Average hotel rate paid Domestically, Internationally and Overall

Percentage breakdown of Economy, Business Class and First Class tickets

Percentage breakdown of Domestic and International tickets

Ovation utilizes this high-level analysis to identify trends and to benchmark individual client activity against a ‘yardstick’ representing over $230 million in annual air and hotel spend. The data serves as a resource in determining opportunities for strengthening clients’ travel programs in such areas as travel policy adjustment, service enhancements and supplier negotiations.

“In Q4 2016 we saw the average prices paid for both domestic and international flights decrease across all three Indexes,” noted Executive Vice President, Michael Steiner. “Add to that the fact that travelers were flying, on average, a superior class of service in Q4 compared to Q3, and you can see how last quarter was a good one for business travelers. Enjoying superior class of service with lower price tags is always a win.”

Ovation services over 700 clients, including over 225 financial services firm clients and over 200 law firms through its law firm-focused subsidiary, Lawyers Travel; data for these indexes was culled from a cross-industry-sample of clients within each of these areas.

To download Ovation's Q4 2016 Business Travel Indexes visit http://www.ovationtravel.com/lp-q42016-business-travel-indexes.