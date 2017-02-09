"Lindy's connections, experience and reputation in the real estate market will enhance our operations and help us continue to expand our footprint in DFW." - Zach Sams, KV Executive Vice President

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services (KV), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce the hiring of new VP of Business Development for its Lone Star Division in Fort Worth, Lindy Vestal.

With over 14 years of experience as a realtor in both residential and commercial, Vestal’s wealth of knowledge both on the real estate side and the title side of a transaction will benefit the company in a myriad of ways.

“We are very excited that Lindy has joined Kensington Vanguard’s Lone Star Division,” said KV executive vice president Zach Sams. “Lindy’s connections, experience and reputation in the real estate market will enhance our operations and help us continue to expand our footprint in DFW.”

Vestal's past professional experience as a top producer, coach, trainer, and continuing education instructor, allows her customers to rely on her expertise to help them build the real estate business of their dreams. Her passion for the business can be found in her life philosophy, “Add value to others.”

“I’ve always had a passion for people, learning and teaching, especially in this industry,” Vestal said. “I look forward to how I can use my experience and skills to further the Fort Worth footprint.”

Vestal’s accolades speak for themselves. As 2015 Entrepreneur of the Year for the Women’s Council of Realtors of Greater Tarrant County, she has proven to be a leader in the real estate community. With plans to continue KV Lone Star’s expansion efforts in the DFW area, she will likely remain an industry influencer for years to come.