Noble Pharma LLC, A Vets Plus Inc. company, announces ground breaking for construction of a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. Manufacturing suites will include soft chews, tablets, liquid suspensions and topical formulations. “We look forward to providing our customers with unique pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions,” said Raj Lall, CEO.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2017.

About Vets Plus, Inc.

Vets Plus, Inc. (VPI), located in Menomonie, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of animal health and nutrition supplements for livestock and companion animals. Founded in 1990, VPI creates custom formulations for manufacturing innovative probiotics, nutritional supplements, and pet treats in a wide variety of formats. VPI is committed to quality and maintains SQF Level 3 certification, NASC membership and AAFCO compliance.