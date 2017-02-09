Winshuttle Foundation v11.2 Achieves Certified SAP S/4HANA Integration

“Utilizing Winshuttle will help propel our digital transformation efforts forward, and allow us to stay ahead of market demand," said Lori Plate, Director of Enterprise Applications, Johnsonville Sausage LLC.

Winshuttle today announced the general availability of Foundation v11.2 which provides powerful forms and workflow capabilities for SAP data management from the familiar browser-based interface. Foundation v11.2 has also been certified for integration with SAP’s latest release S/4HANA 1610, enabling customers to continue to improve their data management practices as they migrate to S/4HANA.

“We’re very excited Winshuttle has achieved certified integration with SAP S/4HANA 1610,” said Lori Plate, Director of Enterprise Applications, Johnsonville Sausage LLC. “Utilizing Winshuttle will help propel our digital transformation efforts forward, and allow us to stay ahead of market demand.”

“This release supports our commitment to excellence with SAP certifications for S/4HANA and SAP NetWeaver, and supports our digital strategy and alignment with SAP’s product roadmap,” said Kevin Goulet, VP of Product Management at Winshuttle.

Winshuttle Foundation is a full enterprise platform that provides governance capabilities and allows companies to quickly automate their SAP processes across entire departments, using forms and workflow technologies.

