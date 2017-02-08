Landseer Management team This change is good for our company and our clients. The same values, procedures, high level of service and core leadership that has served New Mexico and beyond will remain in place. -Brant Goodman, Chief Executive Officer

Landseer Management, formerly Kokopelli Property Management, a vacation, long term and commercial management and leasing company, will now focus solely on the management and leasing of long term residential and commercial properties in New Mexico and the surrounding region. Kokopelli Property Management will continue under new ownership by Vacation Rentals Pro, a national management firm based in Florida, handling strictly vacation rental properties.

Charlie Goodman established his management business in 1985 and has earned a reputation as one of the most successful and trusted vacation, long-term and commercial property management and leasing companies in the state. Charlie’s sons Brant, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan, Chief Marketing Officer, joined their father in business in 2004 and 2009 respectively and will run Landseer, which represents over 500 properties in Santa Fe, Taos and Angelfire.

“This change is good for our company and our clients,” said Brant. “The same values, procedures, high level of service and core leadership that has served New Mexico and beyond will remain in place.”

The Goodman's have a long history of property management in the state after Kokopelli Property Management was incorporated under the name Phoenix Limited in 1985. In 1998, Kokopelli Property Management established the vacation rental portion of the business through a merger with Cyrano’s Property Management. In 2000, Charlie and Diane Goodman merged Residential Property Management Inc. with Kokopelli Property Management and RPM Inc. became the new corporate parent, doing business as Kokopelli Property Management. The Goodmans became the sole owners of Kokopelli Property Management in 2003 and, soon after, the business name included Santa Fe Real Estate and Property Management. In the summer of 2007, Kokopelli Property Management acquired both StayTaos and Frontier Property Management. The purchase of the Management Group took place in 2009.

Based in downtown Santa Fe, Landseer Management has moved one door south of their previous location and is now at 613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505. http://www.landseermanagement.com

For general inquiries, contact:

Brant Goodman

Chief Executive Officer

505 690 7311

Brant(at)landseermanagement(dot)com

For media inquiries, contact:

Jennifer Hobson-Hinsley

JLH Media

505 603 8643

Jennifer(at)jlhmedia(dot)com

ABOUT LANDSEER MANAGEMENT:

Landseer Management is a property management and leasing firm focused on commercial and long-term properties in New Mexico and the West. Based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Landseer was founded by Charlie Goodman in 1985 and continues to be a family-owned and operated business focused on providing quality services to clients, tenants and affiliated businesses. Landseer Management is operated by Brant and Ryan Goodman, CEO and CMO, respectively, and includes LM Maintenance & Plumbing, which meets construction, repair and maintenance needs of the Landseer properties. For more information, visit http://www.landseermanagement.com or visit http://www.facebook.com/landseer