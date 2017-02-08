In 2016, our growth was substantial. We now have 60 attorneys. We added a new Immigration practice group and welcomed eleven attorneys to the firm in the last year. Frisco is a great city, and we are proud to be a part of its exciting future.”

Scheef & Stone, LLP is honored to announce its selection as “Large Business of the Year” by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s annual awards gala, held Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Embassy Suites Frisco Hotel. This was the Chamber’s 33rd annual awards program, which seeks to recognize those Frisco citizens, both corporate and individuals, who contribute to the city’s positive growth and volunteer within the community.

“We are so pleased to have been recognized as the Frisco Chamber’s Large Business of the Year,” said John Scheef, co-founding partner at Scheef & Stone. “Many of our attorneys are actively involved in several Frisco organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Education Foundation. In 2016, our growth was substantial. We now have 60 attorneys. We added a new Immigration practice group and welcomed eleven attorneys to the firm in the last year. We are committed to continuing to invest in Frisco’s growth and volunteering to assist its residents. Frisco is a great city, and we are proud to be a part of its exciting future.”

Winners were selected based upon several criteria, including evidence of job and revenue growth, programs to remain stable when facing challenges, initiatives for employee retention and satisfaction, programs aimed at measuring customer satisfaction, Chamber membership, and proof of involvement in/contributions to the community and/or Chamber programs. Companies and individuals were recognized in categories for Home-Based, Small, Medium and Large Businesses of the Year; Developer, Non-Profit, Entrepreneur, Citizen and Silver Citizen of the Year; and the Spirit of Frisco.

Frisco (and Collin County as a whole) is a unique legal community. The growth of the local population, real estate investment and development, and booming business economy has resulted in unprecedented business legal needs that the firm is uniquely positioned to handle. The involvement of Scheef & Stone attorneys in the community is substantial. Improving the lives of members of the community is one of the firm’s core values. Numerous Scheef & Stone attorneys are extremely active with philanthropic and community organizations, organizations within the legal community, and their local churches.

Scheef & Stone LLP provides solid counsel to its valued clients by forging innovative legal solutions to build lasting relationships. From its offices in Dallas and Frisco, the members of the firm hold themselves to the highest standards, and embrace the art of going the extra mile for their clients. These values have led to strategic growth, with 60 lawyers practicing in a full-service transactional and litigation firm, including immigration, corporate, cybersecurity, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, tax, construction law, banking, bankruptcy, intellectual property, healthcare, litigation and employment law.