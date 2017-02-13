This basic knowledge gives everyone responsible for implementation or maintenance of a microwave radio system the confidence to locate and resolve problems quickly and effectively.

ETA’s new Microwave Radio Technician (MRT) certification will focus on how radio works in all applications, how digital transmission (modulation) is derived for high-speed data, the principals of microwave frequency propagation and antenna systems.

“Microwave links are a critical part of wireless infrastructure,” says Tom Dover, President of Dover Telecommunication Services, a leading provider of technical training for wireless providers, “and these links provide critical backhaul and redundancy in wireless networks where other technologies such as copper or fiber are too expensive or too difficult to implement.”

Dover says the single most important aspect of any microwave link is the antenna system, and everyone who works on these systems needs a clear understanding of how they work and the deep impact they have on network reliability.

“For professionals responsible for locating the source of a trouble alarm in a microwave radio system, a thorough understanding of the entire radio link including the path and antenna system is the best tool in the toolbox,” says Dover. “This basic knowledge gives everyone responsible for implementation or maintenance of a microwave radio system the confidence to locate and resolve problems quickly and effectively.”

The certification and exam will be offered to the public for the first time at Education Forum 2017, co-locating with International Wireless Communications Expo, (EF17@IWCE) March 27-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where Dover will present a two-day hands-on training course on microwave radio systems and the critical role they play in wireless communication systems.

This course is for technicians, managers and everyone who has responsibility for design, implementation, or maintenance of a line-of-sight microwave radio system. This engaging and informative hands-on class will include basic theory at a practical level, and how to effectively respond to an impaired radio network. Much of this course will be devoted to troubleshooting and maintenance, including the use of test equipment. Federal regulators and OSHA RF safety training will also be covered. For those unfamiliar with digital modulation, the course will include a brief overview of the fundamentals of data transmission across a wireless path with an analog carrier.

Dover is the instructor for this Dover Telecommunication Services course. He brings over 50 years of practical experience installing, maintaining and teaching microwave radio systems in all applications that will prepare you for success to take ETA's MRT certification exam.

ETA will host several other hands-on training and certification workshops at EF17@IWCE, including Basic Electronics, Communications Site Installer, Distributed Antenna Systems, Fiber to the Antenna, General Communications Technician, Line Antenna Sweep, Mobile Communications Electronics Installer and RF Interference Mitigation. For more information, and to register today, please visit http://www.iwceexpo.com.

About ETA - Since 1978, ETA has delivered over 200,000 professional certifications plus nearly 40,000 FCC license exams. Widely recognized and frequently used in worker job selection, hiring processes, pay increases, and advancements, ETA certifications are often required as companies bid on contracts. ETA’s certifications are personal and portable worldwide, thus travel with the individual, regardless of employment or status change. ETA certifications measure and validate competencies of persons, not products or vendors. All ETA certifications are accredited through the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) and align with the ISO-17024 standard. http://www.eta-i.org

About Dover Telecommunications Services - Dover Telecommunication Services is a leading provider of technical training for wireless providers, offering both on-site and cloud-based training programs that can be customized for any requirement. https://doverts.com

