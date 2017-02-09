Watching Bird B Gone’s Bird Control Experts, who have more than 100 years of combined hands-on experience, viewers will benefit weekly from their expertise.

Offering tips for its products and how to install them, Bird B Gone’s Two-Minute Tuesday is now in full swing. The leader in professional grade bird control products for commercial, industrial, and residential applications, Bird B Gone introduced the innovative new program in January of this year.

Posting a quick video each Tuesday with a bird control tip of the week, viewers will hear from Bird B Gone’s highly experienced team including Jeff Watts, Chris Fields, Scott Swanson, Mike Dougherty, Mark Gist and Ian Rowsby. These bird control experts have worked with some of the largest architectural, construction, and pest control companies across the globe to help create bird free buildings.

Watching Bird B Gone’s Bird Control Experts, who have more than 100 years of combined hands-on experience, viewers will benefit weekly from their expertise. Bird B Gone expertise has aided many architects and contractors from the design phase to installation. The two-minute videos will also help educate technicians on how to choose and install bird control products.

Past two-minute videos have covered such topics as How to use Bird Net Zippers, How to assess your customer's bird problem, How to maintain your Pneumatic Hog Ring Tool, Why your Customer needs Bird Control. To receive Two Minute Tuesday videos, bird control professionals are encouraged to visit Bird B Gone’s website to enroll.

Bird B Gone is the world’s largest manufacturer and distributor of bird control products, providing effective and humane solutions to a bird-free environment. The company provides advice; training and installation services for those who need help with these and other bird control measures. For the complete line of products from Bird B Gone, call 1-800-392-6915; fax: 949-472-3116 or visit our website at http://www.birdbgone.com, e-mail: nobirds(at)birdbgone(dot)com.