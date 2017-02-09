At LifeCare, we’re committed to continually improving our services. With these program enhancements, we are providing complete support to working mothers and their employers.

Recognizing the increasing need for employers to support new and expectant mothers in their workplaces, LifeCare has released enhancements to their workplace lactation program, Mothers@Work.

These comprehensive services provide personalized support and tools allowing mothers to successfully transition back to work while continuing to breastfeed, including 24/7 access to board-certified lactation consultants. Through the Mothers@Work program, employers provide their workforce with expert resources that will address questions, concerns or challenges, at no cost to the employee, improving engagement, focus and productivity.

The need for programs like Mothers@Work is clear as Colleen McGrath, LifeCare Senior Vice President of Operations, notes, “we’re contacted every day by new mothers looking for guidance for transitioning back to work and successful breastfeeding while working.”

LifeCare continues to recognize that mothers returning to work and wishing to breastfeed need support, tools, and advice to make the transition as successful as possible. While continuing to have lactation consultant support available anytime, day or night, the program now includes exclusive access to a video series that delivers expert insights and real-life guidance from board-certified lactation consultants to help mom and baby have a positive breastfeeding experience. Program participants also have access to a Mothers@Work kit filled with helpful educational guides and products to help them on their breastfeeding journey.

Lastly, to support Human Resource professionals on determining best practices for supporting breastfeeding mothers, LifeCare is pleased to offer both a white paper on the business case for workplace breastfeeding programs such as Mothers@Work and assistance on how to set up a lactation room.

McGrath adds, “At LifeCare, we’re committed to continually improving our services. With these program enhancements, we are providing complete support to working mothers and their employers.”

About LifeCare

LifeCare provides employer-sponsored work-life benefits to 61,000 clients, including Fortune 500 companies and large branches of the federal government, representing 100 million members nationwide. In addition to child and backup care solutions, LifeCare also provides a full suite of work-life solutions that save members time with personal life needs such as: elder care, legal and financial issues, health and everyday responsibilities. LifeCare also operates LifeMart, an online discount shopping website that provides real savings on everyday products and needs. LifeCare is headquartered in Shelton, CT.