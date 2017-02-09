Successful PLM Go Live for American Sportswear Brand GANT Working with Centric is not only about implementing a PLM system. It is about developing new ways of working together and benefiting from the industry leader’s best practices and expertise.

Centric Software announces that well-known American lifestyle brand with European sophistication, GANT has announced a successful Centric Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) implementation on time, on scope and on budget. Centric Software is the leading PLM solution for fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies.

GANT was established in 1949 in New Haven, Connecticut, as the family business of a Ukrainian shirt maker, Bernard Gantmacher, and his sons. Renowned for its preppy East Coast style, GANT offers premium clothing, accessories and home furnishings for men, women and kids. Today, this major American sportswear lifestyle brand headquartered in Sweden enjoys a global presence in over 70 markets, 750 stores and 4,000 selected retailers and has annual revenues of $1.3 billion.

With ambitions to become the leading lifestyle brand in the world by 2020, GANT decided to adopt a new digital approach across all of its sub-brands under House of Gant – GANT Rugger, GANT Diamond G and GANT.

“We wanted to improve our product development process and switching to Centric PLM system was a major stepping stone in reducing time to market and having greater control over the entire product lifecycle. But working with Centric is not only about implementing a PLM system. It is about developing new ways of working together and benefiting from the industry leader’s best practices and expertise,” explains Carl Borg, Global IT Director at GANT.

Only six months after the project kicked off, teams at GANT Diamond G are already using the Centric 8 PLM suite across all product categories.

“Our goal for 2017 is to scale our Centric PLM system to our two other brands GANT Rugger and GANT across all of our products and concepts to improve our product hit rate and shorten lead times,” continues Borg.

Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software, says, “We are very proud to have gone live across GANT Diamond G and fully met our commitment to support their new digital strategy. It is a confirmation that our Agile DeploymentSM methodology speeds value delivery and we are looking forward to supporting GANT in achieving its aggressive growth plan.”

GANT, AB. (http://www.gant.com)

GANT is the original American lifestyle brand with European sophistication, offering premium clothing, accessories and home furnishings for men, women and kids. Born in 1949 on the campuses of the American East Coast universities and raised in Europe, GANT enjoys a global presence in over 70 markets, 750 stores and 4,000 selected retailers. Please visit gant.com for more information.

Centric Software, Inc. (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan’s Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

