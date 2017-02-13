Learning Forward and Frontline Research & Learning Institute launch collaborative study Our goal is that they will ultimately spread efficient and useful practices to other school systems to increase the results for educators and students.

Learning Forward and the Frontline Research & Learning Institute today announced the launch of their new year-long study measuring the impact of professional learning in K-12 public school systems. The collaborative effort will examine, study and expand traditional professional learning assessment approaches across six school systems:



Boston Public Schools (Massachusetts)

Greece Central School District (New York)

Jenks School District (Oklahoma Metro)

Nashville Public Schools (Tennessee)

Prairie Savage Area Schools (Minnesota)

Shaker Heights City School District (Ohio)

“Learning Forward and Frontline have a shared dedication to providing insights for the education community,” said Managing Director of the Frontline Research & Learning Institute, Elizabeth Combs. “This study is a unique opportunity for school systems to take an in-depth look at how they are currently answering questions about the efficacy and impact of professional learning, adding to the body of research around the effectiveness of professional learning and providing school systems with actionable outcomes.”

Participating school districts were selected through an application process in December of 2016. Participants will be asked to serve as a leader and model in addressing a persistent challenge other districts face and contribute expertise and effort to addressing issues related to measuring the effectiveness of professional learning that are responsive to the needs of practitioners.

The first convening for study participants will take place today, launching a year-long effort during which the selected districts will engage with a community of practitioners, who are committed to learning together and sharing expertise to benefit the entire education field. Led by Joellen Killion, all study participants will receive expert support and guidance to enhance and expand current approaches to measuring the effects of professional learning with the goal of advancing the understanding of this topic for all districts nationwide.

“These six school districts will gain advanced knowledge about how to use existing data to measure the effects of professional learning on professional practice and student success,” said Learning Forward Senior Advisor Joellen Killion. “Our goal is that they will ultimately spread efficient and useful practices to other school systems to increase the results for educators and students.”

###

About Learning Forward

Learning Forward is a nonprofit, international membership association of learning educators committed to one vision in K–12 education: Excellent teaching and learning every day. To realize that vision Learning Forward pursues its mission to build the capacity of leaders to establish and sustain highly effective professional learning. Information about membership, services, and products is available from http://www.learningforward.org.

About Frontline Research & Learning Institute

The Frontline Research & Learning Institute is a division of Frontline Education, an integrated insights partner to K-12 school districts nationwide. The Institute is a learning organization dedicated to providing data-driven research, resources and observations to support and advance the educational community. Driven by the vast amount of records across Frontline's comprehensive solutions portfolio, the Institute leverages data from more than 9,500 K-12 organizations and several million users to reach findings and provide benchmarks that inform strategic decision-making for the education community. The Frontline Research & Learning Institute works with Johns Hopkins Center for Research and Reform in Education to ensure all research reports and analyses are rigorously-validated and representative of national data. For more information or to read our recent reports visit http://www.FrontlineInstitute.com