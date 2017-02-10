“Are You a Trailblazer? Welcome to Management Accounting” Jeff Thomson touches on additional career paths new graduates can take besides the popular public accounting.

"Are You a Trailblazer? Welcome to Management Accounting" by Jeff Thomson touches on additional career paths new graduates can take besides the popular public accounting.

Thomson says, “the best way to propel your career in industry is through the CMA (Certified Management Accountant) certification”, he adds, “It’s the best kept secret of our profession.” He introduces four professionals that hold a CMA and “blazed their trails in accounting and finance with support systems and determined spirits.”

Learn more about what soon-to-be graduates should be looking out for in Dr. Passard C. Dean’s article “Top 10 Requirements of Accounting Graduates by Employers”. Dr. Dean acknowledges the fears that potential accounting graduates may have upon graduation, he says, “one of their major concerns is whether or not they have the qualifications and skills set employers are desirous of.”

To international students studying accounting at a U.S. college or University, check out J. David Mason’s article, “International Students as Accounting Majors: Overcoming Language and Cultural Barriers.” Mason touches on the difficulties of not only learning and demonstrating knowledge of the courses but also being able to interpret what is being said. He dives in further by laying out two important challenges some international students may face.

Learn how to make every year in your college career count in Charles F. Malone and Lisa A. Owens-Jackson article, “Use The ‘First Year Wheel of Success’ For a Fast & Furious Start To Your Career.”

Find out why student golf tournaments can be beneficial at Universities in the article, “Student Golf Tournaments ‘Speed Dating on the Golf Course’” written by Charlie Leveroni, Michael Lauret and Ron Mano.

