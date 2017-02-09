Acer Invites Educators to Apply for Extreme Classroom Tech Makeover

Acer will be awarding the classroom a set of Acer Switch Alpha 12 2-in-1 notebooks, shown here, valued at $20,000. "The Acer Extreme Classroom Tech Makeover will take students in one classroom to the forefront of learning with the Acer Switch Alpha 12 2-in-1 PC that can be used as both a notebook and a tablet," said Nidhi Nayyar Tasone, Acer America.

Acer America today announced at the TCEA 2017 Show that it will begin accepting entries for its Acer Extreme Classroom Tech Makeover program that gives educators at K-12 schools in the U.S. the opportunity to transform their classroom with technology. Acer will be awarding the classroom a set of Acer Switch Alpha 12 2-in-1 notebooks, valued at $20,000.

The goal of the Acer Extreme Classroom Tech Makeover is to help deserving educators and their students benefit from the latest technology from Acer. Entries may be submitted starting today Feb. 9, through March 31, 2017. The winner will be selected by a panel of judges led by educational evangelist and #EdChat founder Steven W. Anderson. The winner will be announced in April.

“Educators agree that technology impacts all aspects of student learning – yet many classrooms still lack the meaningful tools that will help their students succeed,” said Nidhi Nayyar Tasone, channel and education marketing manager, Acer America. “The Acer Extreme Classroom Tech Makeover will take students in one classroom to the forefront of learning with the Acer Switch Alpha 12 2-in-1 PC that can be used as both a notebook and a tablet. It’s the ideal device for students to use for labs, group projects and for anytime-learning.”

How It Works

Acer is inviting educators, students, administrators and parents to nominate the classroom of their choice at a K-12 school in the United States. Nominations comprise a brief statement describing why the classroom deserves to win the technology makeover and how it would make a difference to the students. Applicants may also provide photos (album URL) and/or a video (YouTube URL) of their classroom to enhance the entry.

One entry per school. Entry form, details, rules and regulations can be found here: https://www.acer.com/ac/en/US/content/classroom-giveaway-2017.

About the Acer Switch Alpha 12

The Acer Switch Alpha 12 is a 2-in-1 PC designed to enhance student learning and provide the flexibility students need for anywhere, anytime learning. It has a sleek and lightweight 2-in-1 design that can be used in tablet mode via the 10-point touchscreen display or as a traditional notebook with the attachable back-lit keyboard. The high-resolution touchscreen display enhances learning by making it more hands-on and engaging while encouraging collaboration. It uses Acer LiquidLoop™ cooling technology for silent operation, making it great for shared spaces, such as classrooms labs and libraries. The LiquidLoop cooling system also provides improved reliability; since no fan is present, the Switch Alpha 12 doesn’t require venting that can be compromised by airflow issues and dust accumulation.

The advanced system runs on Windows 10 Pro and uses an Intel Core i3-6100U processor to give students all the tools and power needed for projects, video, homework and more.

About Acer

Established in 1976, Acer is a hardware + software + services company dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of innovative products that enhance people's lives. Acer's product offerings include PCs, displays, projectors, servers, tablets, smartphones and wearables. It is also developing cloud solutions to bring together the Internet of Things. Acer celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2016 and is one of the world’s top 5 PC companies. It employs 7,000 people worldwide and has a presence in over 160 countries. Please visit http://www.acer.com for more information.

