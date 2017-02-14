CPAP Store USA (CPAP Retailer), one of the fastest growing franchisors in the sleep supplies and medical products industry, is continually expanding their network.

Founded in 2001, CPAP Store USA has become the leading online sleep supply store sells the latest innovative CPAP and BiPAP supplies and equipments direct to consumers. Today, the ResMed and Respironics authorized dealer, has announced that its flagship website, CPAPstoreUSA.com, is now the most popular website in Unites States of America, devoted solely to sleep apnea. According to Alexa.com, the global leader in web analytics, CPAP Store USA took over the #1 position at the end of January 2017.

CPAP Store USA has established itself as a leader in the $65 billion dollar industry that includes sleep aid products, the latest innovative CPAP and BiPAP machines and masks, humidifiers, comfort accessories, cleaning supplies along with other 4,800 sleep related supplies and equipments. All of CPAP Store USA's products are backed up by a manufacturer warranty. Manufacturer products CPAP Store USA carries include Philips Respironics, ResMed, RespCare, Fisher & Paykel, DeVilbiss, Somnetics, Aeiomed, ProBasics, Puritan Bennett, CareFusion/Tiara Medical, CareFusion/Tiara Medical, SleepNet, Ventlab, Human Design Medical, Innomed, 3B Medical, Circadiance and more.

Each CPAP Store USA’s location focuses on establishing personal relationships with customers and strives to avoid the corporate environment. Franchises are located throughout North America and they vary from single to multi-unit operations. CPAP Store USA has franchise opportunities available in every state. For more information about CPAP Store USA and the opportunity to open a franchise, please visit the website at http://www.CPAPStoreUSA.com

" More than 8 million patients in America with sleep apnea report to struggle with the therapy. When individuals learn of their sleep apnea which is the most common diagnosis for sleep disorders, they may not get all the benefits of their prescribed therapy by not obtaining the proper sleep related equipment and information on how to use it.” said Marina BerBeryan, Spokesperson and Ambassador of CPAP Store USA. " Once sleep apnea diagnosis is given, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), generally is the recommended treatment for this diagnosis which requires a CPAP machine along with a CPAP mask and other accessories."

Current CPAP Store USA Locations:

CPAP Store USA - Los Angeles

1551 N. La Brea Ave, Unit A,

Los Angeles, CA., 90028

http://www.CPAPStoreLosAngeles.com

(800) 479-1308

CPAP Store USA - Las Vegas

3325 W Desert Inn Road, Suite 201

Las Vegas, Nevada 89102.

http://www.CPAPStoreLasVegas.com

(800) 479-1308

Available locations for CPAP Store USA franchising include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina,

South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

