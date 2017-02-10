A' Graphics and Visual Communication Design Award

A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Graphics and Visual Communication Design Awards 2017 in pursuit of selecting and promoting the most creative and innovative design projects. The 7th Edition of A' Graphics and Visual Communication Design Awards are open for entries by Graphic Designers, Communication Designers, Graphic Artists, Illustrators and Creative Agencies who should nominate their most advanced works and get published in worlds biggest design magazines.

To join A' International Graphics and Visual Communication Design Awards register and submit a design project for free and preliminary evaluation. Graphic design projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for 7th Graphic A' Design Awards consideration.

Deadline for entries to A' Graphics and Visual Communication Design Awards is on February 28, 2017 with results announcement on April 15, 2017.

Laureates of the A' Graphics and Visual Communication Design Awards will be granted not only fame and prestige but a highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Graphic Awards. in addition, A’ Graphic Design Award Prize includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Graphics and Visual Communication Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Two-Person Invitation to La Notte Premio A'award ceremony, inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Graphic Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.

Press Members, creative agencies and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=12 to see past winners of the A' Graphics and Visual Communication Design Awards.

About A' Design Award

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to select and honor the very best design projects in all countries and in all creative disciplines. Thus, A’ Design Award & Competition aims to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by highlighting the best designs all over the world. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers and international companies to develop superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' Graphics Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com