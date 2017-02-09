Steptoe & Johnson PLLC a Premier Sponsor of NAPE Summit

For the eighth year, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC will participate in the North American Prospect Expo (NAPE) in Houston, Texas on February 15-17 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. A team from Steptoe & Johnson will be on hand at booth number 2847 in the NAPE exhibit hall to speak face-to-face with energy producers about their needs.

The firm’s team of attorneys and lobbyists represent a cross-section of practices including energy transactions, litigation, mineral title, government affairs, crisis management, and environmental and regulatory.

NAPE is the oil and gas industry’s networking event for the buying, selling, and trading of prospects and producing properties. Steptoe & Johnson is a premier sponsor of NAPE Summit.

