BuyBoard, the local government purchasing cooperative, approved Palomar Modular Buildings as an awarded vendor for their portable/modular buildings allowing BuyBoard members to purchase modular buildings at favorable negotiated rates. BuyBoard provides members with a proven cooperative purchasing process that leverages the collective purchasing power of public education institutions, including charter schools, two and four-year post-secondary institutions, BIE schools and state schools, as well as serving cities, counties, municipalities, and qualifying nonprofits.

“Being an awarded vendor for portable/modular buildings with BuyBoard gives Palomar exposure across the education community which helps us to continue providing educators with a cost-effective solution to deal with fluctuating enrollment,” says John Martin, president with Palomar Modular Buildings.

Palomar Modular Buildings provides education building solutions including portable classrooms for school districts to satisfy temporary and permanent construction requirements. Palomar works with school facility administrators to develop floor plans, facility planning, space design, and project management to deliver an optimized experience for education providers.

About Palomar Modular Buildings

Palomar Modular Buildings manufactures advanced modular buildings for a range of industries including office, retail, healthcare, education and workforce housing. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in DeSoto, Texas, is staffed with a dedicated team of skilled tradesmen and production managers that have produced hundreds of modular projects from simple additions to complex multi-stage facilities.

