Kim Ouellette, managing broker of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Vanderbilt Beach office today announced that Craig Jones was named the 2016 Top Associate for that office.

Jones’ performance in 2016 ranked her as the top single agent in the firm’s prominent Vanderbilt Beach office and placed her in the top one percent of all 13,000 real estate licensees in the greater Naples region according to BrokerMetrics, the real estate industry’s recognized expert in analyzing market share.

“This recognition reflects Craig’s commitment to proving exemplary service to every client every day,” said Kim Ouellette, managing broker for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Vanderbilt Beach office. “Experienced, skilled and responsive – this is how she is described by the clients she serves as a buyer’s agent, listing agent or real estate consultant.”

“It is satisfying to have attained this goal again,” said Craig Jones, broker associate for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Vanderbilt Beach office. “My thanks to the clients who have entrusted their real estate transactions to me and referred their friends and family to me; they made this achievement possible.”

A featured Realtor® on HGTV, Jones is a multi-year recipient of Gulfshore Life Magazine’s Five-Star Agent Award and a two-time recipient of both the Distinctive Women of Naples and the Faces of Naples recognitions. She has held principal positions in advertising and management consulting firms in New York and St. Louis. She is a member of Leadership Collier, a graduate of Leadership NABOR® and a recipient of the NABOR® Rising Star Award. Her education includes degrees and certifications from Smith College, Washington University and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. Jones maintains multiple licenses and accreditations in the field of real estate.

To reach Craig Jones please call 239.552.5522 or email her at craig.jones(at)premiersir(dot)com.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,078 associates and employees in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. In 2016, the annual REAL Trends 500 survey ranked the firm number 31 in its survey of the top U.S. residential sellers by volume, the highest ranking for a Florida-based brokerage. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.