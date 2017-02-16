Proactive IT security distributor Alpha Generation Distribution announced today the details of a successful 2016 with Thycotic, a provider of privileged account management (PAM) solutions for more than 7,500 organisations worldwide.

Across a range of innovative and in-demand products, the partnership achieved a threefold increase on transactions in Q4 2016, from just over double the number of partners with a 40% increase on order value.

“Throughout 2016, the partner community has continued to grow and flourish,” says Chris Walsh, Sales Director at Alpha Generation Distribution. “The number of channel-initiated deal registrations and new business opportunities created by our partners has grown exponentially and we’re incredibly proud of their hard work.”

In 2015, Alpha Generation Distribution took Thycotic to the UK market as the company made a transition from a direct model to a channel model. Since then, Alpha Generation has become a UK extension of the Thycotic team, finding and nurturing the right partners and supporting them as they take new innovations to market.

“As the first EMEA distributor, we have become a vital conduit between Thycotic, our resellers, and their end-users,” adds Walsh. “It’s our job to make sure that everyone is working in unison to bring Thycotic’s impressive product portfolio to the market. For us, this involves going above and beyond to help all parties reap the rewards, from marketing to ongoing support. That’s what a true Value Added Distributor should be doing.”

Through 2016, Thycotic built a UK team for partner recruitment and enablement. This important resource helps the channel win business and enables partners to have informed discussions about Privileged Account Management. With privileged accounts being involved in 62% of all breaches, it’s a space that offers knowledgeable partners a considerable opportunity.

The year also presented Thycotic with numerous opportunities for growth. These included strategic acquisitions to expand product functionality, new partnerships, and the launch of a cloud delivery platform to meet shifting deployment preferences.

“We’re constantly innovating and evolving our portfolio of products to keep us at the forefront of the Privileged Password Management space,” says Jim Harvey, Regional Director, UK & Ireland at Thycotic. “It’s important that our partners and their customers understand the nature of the risk – that for PAM to be truly effective, it cannot restrict productivity. Internal attacks are a considerable threat, and perimeter protection isn’t enough. Deploying Secret Server means Thycotic can quickly offer you a quick return on your investment operationally by dramatically reducing the manual processes associated with a huge quantity of critical passwords that need to be changed on a regular basis. Alpha Generation Distribution plays a key role in connecting with, educating, and empowering the channel and we’re delighted with their impact on our success.”

“Our VAD services are around empowering, supporting and driving demand in the UK market,” says Alpha Generation’s Walsh. “It’s that approach that has helped us to achieve this important milestone with Thycotic – and it is testament to our passion for taking new, emerging technologies to market. We’d like to thank our partners for sharing our commitment to Thycotic in 2016 and look forward to new achievements in 2017.”

