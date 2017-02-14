Metrostudy, a Hanley Wood company and the leading provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing and related industries nationwide, has appointed John Cosenza as Director of Business Development covering the Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio region.

Based in Dallas, Mr. Cosenza will help homebuilders, developers, lenders and related professionals leverage Metrostudy’s proprietary data in order to help them make the right long-term investment decisions. Cosenza comes to Metrostudy from the Global Compliance Division of Kroll, Inc., a leading Corporate Risk Consulting Firm. Originally from Chicago, he has spent the last seventeen years based in the Dallas, TX area. He has 20 plus years of Sales and Sales Management experience with ten years in the Legal and Due Diligence divisions of Thomson Reuters and ten years at Contractors Register, a leading marketing company in the Building and Construction areas.

“We are delighted to have John join the Metrostudy team,” said Sean Wilt, Regional Vice President of Sales. “His strong relationships with the Dallas community coupled with his ability to understand client needs and help translate them into opportunities, will be invaluable to the Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio markets.”

About Metrostudy

Metrostudy is the leading provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing and residential construction industry. Metrostudy’s actionable business intelligence informs investment decisions that mitigate risk and grow revenue for builders, developers, lenders, suppliers, retailers and manufacturers. It’s the construction industry’s only integrated data intelligence solution supported by the most extensive U.S. geographic coverage. Learn more at Metrostudy.com.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics and editorially driven Construction Industry Database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, both digital and print, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions. To learn more, visit hanleywood.com.