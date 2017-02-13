We are dedicated to the growth of a dynamic organization that provides the highest quality chiropractic and physical therapy services in an environment that delivers exemplary care and customer service to both our patients and our referral sources.

Health Quest Chiropractic & Physical Therapy, LLC marks the expansion of their practice with the opening of a Towson/Lutherville satellite office, to be located at 1300 York Road, Suite 149B, Lutherville, MD 21093. Health Quest will occupy the entire first floor of Building B in the York Green complex, situated at the first stoplight north of I-695 in Baltimore County, and it will feature more than 2600 square feet of private treatment rooms, physical therapy stations and a large, open rehabilitative exercise area. The office also will feature free, off-street parking, a supervised children’s play area, and complimentary Wi-Fi. The practice is scheduled to open February 20, 2017 and will duplicate the clinic hours and services offered at Health Quest’s existing location in Owings Mills to allow for evening and weekend appointments.

Dr. Ryan Cappelletti, DC, CCSP, will be the managing doctor at the Towson/Lutherville location. “I am very excited to extend the Health Quest brand into this part of town,“ says Dr. Cappelletti. “And I am honored to be part of such a great organization that raises the bar on not only how to treat patients but how to mentor and inspire every member of the Health Quest team, too.”

Launched in 1998, Health Quest strives to set the standard for healthcare in the Northwest Baltimore area. Founder, CEO, and Clinical Director Dr. Paul Ettlinger, DC, says, “We are dedicated to the growth of a dynamic organization that provides the highest quality chiropractic and physical therapy services in an environment that delivers exemplary care and customer service to both our patients and our referral sources. Our motto is: ‘Be Treated Right. Be Treated Well.’”

Health Quest provides conservative, affordable, evidenced-based solutions for people wanting to relieve pain and restore quality of life as quickly as possible – without the use of drugs or surgery. They treat commonly occurring injuries and pain syndromes such as neck and back pain, hip and shoulder pain, headaches, bulging/herniated discs, and injuries resulting from work or auto-related accidents. Health Quest is also uniquely qualified to offer Functional Neurology for the effective treatment of peripheral neuropathy, vestibular vertigo and post-concussion syndrome – also without the use of drugs or surgery. They are the only provider of these services in a 40-mile radius of the Baltimore metropolitan area.

For more information about Health Quest’s expansion or service offerings, please call 410.356.9939, visit http://www.HQChiro.com, or email Marcy(at)HQChiro(dot)com.

