Western Computer Appoints New Business Development Manager

Karen Beaton has over 14 years of experience selling Microsoft Dynamics AX, Dynamics NAV, and Dynamics CRM solutions to major and mid-market accounts. Prior to joining Western Computer, Beaton was one of the first Solution Sales Professionals at Microsoft on the Dynamics sales team. For over 10 years, Beaton sold to and developed relationships with many customers, Dynamics R&D teams, and Microsoft sales professionals. During this time, Beaton has led strategic ERP deals for Dynamics AX and Dynamics NAV - closing business with major accounts such as Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (Perfumes & Cosmetics), Sephora, and Hexcel Corporation.

“I am honored to join a team that has shown dedication and commitment to the Microsoft Dynamics product lines,” says Beaton. “While at Microsoft, I thoroughly enjoyed coordinating with Western Computer and am honored to be part of such an enthusiastic team.”

Linda Collins, President of Western Computer states, “I am happy to have Karen as part of our team. She is extremely passionate about showing organizations how technology is an enabler for reaching a company’s strategic growth and operational goals. Karen is a great fit for helping us reach both our short-term and long-term goals within the manufacturing, distribution, and ecommerce retail industries.”

Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing ERP, CRM, supply chain management and business intelligence solutions for three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world’s largest, in selecting, implementing, and reaching their business and technology objectives.

About Western Computer

For 30 years, Western Computer has designed and implemented business solutions for a wide array of industries. Over 160 resources across North America provide deep knowledge that is unmatched for Distribution, Manufacturing, Rentals and many more. Western Computer has also been ranked number 15 on Accounting Today's VAR 100 report for the third year in a row. To learn more, visit http://www.westerncomputer.com or call (805) 581-5020. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

