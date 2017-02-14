“Healthcare’s prevailing risk management approaches have not enabled visibility nor fostered collaboration between CEs and their BAs,” stated Dan Rounds, Immersive President.

Advancing its work in data protection, HIPAA compliance and enforcement readiness solutions, Immersive announced today a partnership with SecurityScorecard, the leader in security ratings and continuous risk monitoring, to enhance its portfolio of comprehensive business associate (BA) risk management solutions.

SecurityScorecard’s comprehensive security rating platform is the most accurate benchmark of cybersecurity risk across the global business ecosystem. The platform offers a breadth and depth of critical data points, across 10 factors of security performance, including hacker chatter, leaked information and social engineering, in an automated, user-friendly platform. Data is continuously collected and analyzed to provide Covered Entities (CEs) with a security assessment for any BA or vendor of interest that should be evaluated once, or continuously monitored. The platform also provides expert remediation advice and real-time alerts with any new vulnerabilities discovered.

“Healthcare’s prevailing risk management approaches have not enabled visibility nor fostered collaboration between CEs and their BAs,” stated Dan Rounds, President at Immersive. “Too many organizations rely upon resource-intensive, inconsistently-executed manual processes to assess and manage CE-BA risk that are not effective nor sustainable. The intelligence introduced via SecurityScorecard reveals critical information about a BA’s information security performance that manual processes alone could never surface. The platform automates visibility to this intelligence on a continuous basis which allows us to deliver new insights to our clients 24x7x365, and to scale our clients’ BA risk management programs to maturity more quickly and cost-effectively.”

The partnership with SecurityScorecard adds another dimension to Immersive’s data-driven BA management solutions portfolio to address opportunities for risk-reduction head-on. From providing clients with instant visibility to a prospective BA’s scorecard during a selection process, to managed service offerings that provide continuous monitoring of cybersecurity risk, Immersive’s BA risk management portfolio includes on-demand, program development and managed services to address the continuum of client needs and requirements.

“We’re excited to partner with Immersive to bring security ratings and continuous risk monitoring to healthcare organizations,” said Michael Rogers, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Channels at SecurityScorecard. “Instant visibility into the security posture of third-parties is critical to this sector, and what’s absolutely essential are the expert recommendations on the immediate actions needed to remediate vulnerabilities.”

About Immersive

Immersive is a provider of exceptional healthcare data lifecycle management solutions harmonized under four service pillars: data governance, data management, data analytics and data protection. We pride ourselves on a common-sense, resource-sensitive approach, with a healthy dose of ingenuity to achieve better outcomes for our clients. Our consultants have served on the front lines as well as in the executive suite; we have walked the hallways of healthcare in your shoes for decades. Client vision sets the compass for our work. Immersive was founded on the belief that our industry can and will achieve extraordinary advances in clinical care, healthcare operations and healthcare financing when we apply the full potential of the data that we have at our fingertips. We are profoundly respectful of the power and the value of today’s healthcare data and we are relentless about protecting it. For more information, please visit http://www.immersive.healthcare.

About SecurityScorecard

