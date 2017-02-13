Austin sports medicine I’m confident that my years of focused sport medicine experience in the clinic as well as on the field will allow my staff and me to give the best care possible to all Austin Marathon athletes.

Austin sports medicine facility Medicine in Motion is proud to announce that owner and physician Dr. Martha Pyron has been selected to serve as medical director for the Austin Marathon, which annually hosts runners from all 50 states and more than 20 countries around the world.

“It is an honor to be chosen for this role,” said Dr. Martha Pyron. “As a board certified sports medicine physician, I’ve worked with collegiate-level athletic teams as team physician, as well as medical director with several major sporting events and tournaments. I’m confident that my years of focused sport medicine experience in the clinic as well as on the field will allow my staff and me to give the best care possible to all Austin Marathon athletes.”

The role of a medical director is to determine the appropriate safety and medical coverage needed based on the specific sporting event. Dr. Pyron works closely with several Austin-area race directors to provide expert-level injury prevention and injury care before, during, and after an athletic event or race.

An athlete herself, Dr. Pyron is in a unique position to determine when a participant is no longer fit to continue the race, or when transport for advanced medical care is required. Dr. Pyron analyzes the potential for injury and illness and creates safety protocols specific to each event in accordance with best medical practices.

Dr. Pyron is board certified in both family medicine and sports medicine. She obtained her medical degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, completed a residency program in Family Medicine at Southern Colorado Family Medicine, and pursued a fellowship in Sports Medicine at Michigan State University, Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies. She started her career as a team physician for Penn State University and then returned to her home state of Texas and worked as a sports medicine specialist and team physician for the University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Pyron currently owns and operates Medicine in Motion.

Medicine in Motion (MIM) specializes in providing top quality sports medicine in Austin, Texas, for athletic individuals of all ages and levels. The staff at MIM believes active bodies are healthy bodies, therefore it is the office's goal to keep patients energetic and fit. To that end, MIM provides treatment of injuries and illnesses, including the use of physical rehabilitation; promotes healthy living with personal training and nutrition coaching; and offers comprehensive sports medicine evaluations to optimize health, activity level and sports performance. For more information or for questions regarding sports medicine in Austin, contact Medicine in Motion at 512-257-2500 or visit the website at http://www.medinmotion.com.