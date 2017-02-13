Lynxspring Takes Two ControlTrends 2016 Awards During AHR Expo 2017

Lynxspring, Inc. (http://www.lynxspring.com), a premier developer and provider of open, IP-control solutions for building automation, energy management, cyber protection, and device-to-enterprise integration, is pleased to announce they were recipients of two ControlTrends 2016 Awards presented during a ceremony held at the Hard Rock Café in Las Vegas on January 29th, 2017.

Lynxspring CEO, Terry Swope was awarded 2016 Executive of the Year – Small Manufacturer and Derik Metge, a member of the Lynxspring Technical Support Team, received the 2016 Young Gun Award.

In previous years, Lynxspring has been honored to have their own Chris Ryan, Director of Engineering receive the Young Gun Award and LYNX CyberPRO was awarded Innovative Product of the Year. Each year ControlTrends presents the Petock Award to a person whose willingness to help their industry succeed, share knowledge and gives something back to the industry and is named after Lynxspring Chief Communications Officer and Vice President of Marketing, Marc Petock.

“I am honored to have Lynxspring recognized again for our contributions to this industry and humbled to be the recipient of the Small Manufacturer Executive of the Year Award,” said Terry Swope, CEO of Lynxspring. “It reflects the hard work and dedication to what we all do here together at Lynxspring. And, I’m proud of Derik having received the Young Gun Award. He certainly deserves it.”

The Annual ControlTrends Awards, held during AHR Expo, recognizes leaders and major contributions to the building automation industry for design, innovation and customer support.

Information about Lynxspring’s technology, products and services is available on their website at http://www.lynxspring.com.

About Lynxspring

Embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures and distributes edge-to-enterprise solutions and IoT technology for today’s intelligent buildings, energy management, equipment control and specialty machine-to-machine applications. Lynxspring’s technologies simplify connectivity, integration, interoperability and data accuracy and exchange from the edge to the enterprise. For more information about Lynxspring, visit http://www.lynxspring.com.

Media Contact:

Marc Petock

Chief Communications Officer and Vice President, Marketing

Lynxspring, Inc.

marc.petock(at)lynxspring.com

+1-877-649-5969