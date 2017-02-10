' Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Competition

The 7th International Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards, annually organized by prestigious A' Design Award & Competition has released last call for 2016-2017 entries.

The A' International Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards is a two-phase competition that is open to Industrial Designers, Scientific Instrument Manufacturers, Medical Device Producers and Research Equipment Brands who can register at A’ Design Awards to submit their works and get a preliminary scores. Projects that pass the preliminaries and highly evaluated can proceed with nomination for 2016-2017 competition period.

Deadline for entries to A' Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards is on February 28, 2017. Laureates of the A' Medical Design Awards will be granted the Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs and Exclusive Design Award Trophy. Moreover, every winning designer will receive a a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Medical Product Awards 2017 together with inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Medical Product Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.

Results of the A' Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards will be announced on April 15, 2017.

About A' Design Awards

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote and recognize the best designs in all creative disciplines on the global scale. The initial goal of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design while the ultimate aim is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society and add value. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com