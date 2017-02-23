Dynamic has been working closely with our clients to process and submit encounters to both systems while ensuring risk scores and plan revenue are not adversely affected.

Dynamic Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of enterprise-wide solutions to health plans participating in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Marketplace programs, will be attending the RISE Nashville Summit in Nashville, TN on March 6th – 8th. Dynamic’s Chief Strategy Officer, Jim Corbett, will lead a roundtable discussion on March 7th at 4:00 p.m. on the complexities faced by Medicare Advantage plans when reconciling Risk Adjustment Processing System (RAPS) and Encounter Data Processing System (EDPS) encounters and risk scores. Mr. Corbett, along with others from Dynamic, will be at the roundtable ready to answer your questions.

This event offers an excellent opportunity to see demonstrations of Dynamic’s Medicare Advantage solution suite and spend time with Dynamic’s executives and subject matter experts. The RISE event will bring health plan members together to share best practices and experiences with operating government-sponsored healthcare programs.

“CMS has been working to phase out the RAPS system in favor of the EDPS system for years, and the phasing out will continue until at least 2020,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Strategy Officer. “Dynamic has been working closely with our clients to process and submit encounters to both systems while ensuring risk scores and plan revenue are not adversely affected,” Corbett added.

Dynamic’s robust solutions provide Medicare Advantage health plans with an enterprise-wide platform enabling a strong risk adjustment strategy ensuring maximum and accurate risk-adjusted payments. Dynamic’s integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic’s solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan’s membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges.

