Children’s Bureau of Southern California has received a generous multi-year gift of $600,000 from The Ballmer Group to strengthen families and their communities in Southern California.

“The Ballmer Group is honored to support Children’s Bureau as it works to improve the lives of Los Angeles’ most vulnerable children. We believe that Children’s Bureau’s approach to preventing child abuse – by addressing it within the context of both the family and the community – is helping more children and families achieve safety, stability, and hope,” said Nina Revoyr, Executive Director – Los Angeles, The Ballmer Group.

With The Ballmer Group’s support, parents will gain confidence in themselves and their ability to parent; develop strong social connections in their community; and increase each other’s potential to be a positive force in their families and in their neighborhoods. When parents are supported, by their families, friends and community, they are more able to provide healthy, stable homes for their children.

“We are grateful to have The Ballmer Group share in our belief that when parents thrive, their children thrive. Their generosity is sure to make a large and lasting impact on the community we serve,” said Alex Morales, CEO of Children’s Bureau.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S BUREAU

Since 1904, Children's Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect. More than 30,000 children and families are helped each year throughout Southern California with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, mental health counseling, foster care and adoption. Children’s Bureau is one of the largest investors in child abuse prevention in the country and is pioneering an approach to transform an entire at-risk community through its Magnolia Community Initiative. To learn more about Children’s Bureau, visit http://www.all4kids.org.

ABOUT THE BALLMER GROUP

The Ballmer Group supports initiatives and organizations aimed at improving economic mobility for children and families in the United States.