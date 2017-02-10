Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge We work hard to maintain focus on providing each guest who walks through our door with a superior experience. We've built a culture that allows employees to deliver on that promise. Our employees are ecstatic to learn their hard work has been recognized!

Management at Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge has always stressed the need to deliver a superior customer experience. The initiative seems to be working, as on January 27th DealerRater CEO Gary Tucker surprised the dealership's General Manager, Nick Pentas, with the 2017 Dealer of the Year Award.

Pentas had been attending the NADA Convention in New Orleans when he stopped by the Dealer Rater booth, only to be informed he'd be returning home with one of the car sales industry's most prestigious awards.

The DealerRater Dealer of the Year program was initiated in 2009. Through this award, a select number of car dealerships throughout the US and Canada are awarded for outstanding customer satisfaction. The primary metric for judging the award is customer reviews posted on the DealerRater website. DealerRater gives the award to car dealerships with the highest PowerScore™ ratings in their brand category at both the national and state levels. In addition, one US dealership and one Canadian dealership are recognized as being the overall national Dealers of the Year by outranking other brand-specific Dealer of the Year winners.

"We are very honored to receive this prestigious award," says Pentas. "We work hard to maintain focus on providing each guest who walks through our door with a superior experience. We've built a culture that allows employees to deliver on that promise. Our employees are ecstatic to learn their hard work has been recognized!"

DealerRater has an audience reach of more than 40 million consumers who read more than 3 million dealer reviews.

About DealerRater:

Founded in 2002, DealerRater, a Cars.com company, is the world's leading car dealer review website, connecting consumers with the right person at the right dealership. The site offers more than 2.5 million sales and service reviews across 41,000 US and Canadian dealerships, including a network of more than 5,600 Certified Dealers. More than 14 million consumers read DealerRater content across the web each month. By offering a product site that allows qualified dealerships to manage their reputations and achieve higher SEO rankings, DealerRater supports new customer connections by growing online presence.

About Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge:

Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge continues to offer outstanding customer service and fine Mercedes-Benz vehicles to drivers in South Louisiana. For more information, contact Nick Pentas at (225) 490-3133 or visit https://www.mbobr.com.

Contact:

Nick Pentas, General Manager/Co-Owner

Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

(225) 490-3133

https://www.mbobr.com