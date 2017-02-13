With agility, better use of technology and greater access to finance, SME’s have good reason to be more optimistic.

That small business owners are feeling optimistic despite Brexit and global upheaval is not a surprise. That’s the view of Leeds based entrepreneur, Matt Haycox, a consultant to Access Commercial Finance, which provides businesses funding for growth says.

He says: “To some, the world may seem more chaotic, but to business owners, life continues as normal. People have the same problems day in day out, regardless of Brexit or Donald Trump winning the American elections”

Brexit may be top of the conversation at dinner parties and in the media, but commenting on a recent survey which found that two thirds of UK small and medium sized businesses have said their confidence in the economy has stayed the same or increased over the past year.

Matt Haycox writes in a new blog post on his website http://matt-haycox.com/: “I believe that SME’s are more positive not because of these macro political or economic changes, but because of changes happening in the financial services sector. This sector is undergoing disruption and democratization, with a lot more access to funding then there was ever before.”

The main reason behind Haycox’s thinking is that SME’s are no longer at the mercy of banks. With new funding options opening up to them every day, politics may be a fascinating talking point but is no longer a matter of life or death, at least for entrepreneurs.

He adds: "SMEs have access to boutique balance sheet lenders (like Access Commercial Finance), peer to peer lending and equity crowdfunding. Without funding for small businesses, the economy and country will not continue to grow and flourish in the way we’d like it to. 45% of SMEs expect growth of up to 10% this year, while a further 9% expect their revenue to grow between 11 and 20%, making small businesses optimistic about their turnover this year.”

Matt concludes: “It is access to finance that fuels the growth of SME’s and helps them in turn help the economy by creating jobs. The increased availability of finance is what I believe brings optimism to the SME sector. With agility, better use of technology and greater access to finance, SME’s have good reason to be more optimistic.”