Jeffrey M. Williams, Founder and Managing Partner of Williams Family Law, P.C., once again has been awarded the rank of AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest legal ability and ethical standards rating in the industry.

Martindale-Hubbell has been a relied-upon attorney ratings service for more than a century, and AV Preeminent is its highest peer rating standard. This rating signifies that the lawyer's reviewed peers rank him or her at the highest level of professional excellence for legal knowledge, communication skills and ethical standards. Williams has earned the prestigious honor every year since 1994.

Widely regarded as one of the top divorce attorneys in Bucks County, Williams is one of the leading family law attorneys in Pennsylvania. His courtroom instincts and honed litigation skills have made him a fixture in Philadelphia-area divorce law. He is the only Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers with a primary office in Bucks County and is a Diplomate of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers, whose membership is limited to 100 attorneys nationally.

Williams concentrates his practice on domestic relations, primarily handling complex divorce, high-income alimony/spousal support, complex child support, and high-conflict child custody cases. He has served as the secretary, first vice president, and chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section and currently is a member of the Association’s Executive Committee. He is an active member of the Bucks County Bar Association and formerly served as treasurer and chairman of the association’s Family Law Section, as well as a member of the Association’s Board of Directors.

Williams Family Law, P.C. – Williams Family Law, P.C., is a premier family law firm based in Bucks County, Pa. The firm provides individuals with matrimonial and family law legal counsel and representation in alimony, child support, child custody, divorce, cohabitation, grandparents’ custody rights, equitable distribution, marital settlement agreements, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, separation agreements, spousal support, matrimonial taxation issues and related legal matters. The family law attorneys also provide guidance and representation in alternative dispute resolution forums, handling mediation, arbitration and custody dispute resolution. The practice at Williams Family Law centers on four core principles: experienced guidance, compassionate advice, powerful advocacy and knowledge of the local courts and counsel. The firm prides itself on leadership within the profession and a strong record of success. To learn more, visit http://www.bucksfamilylawyers.com.