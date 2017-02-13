Mediamorph, an award-winning platform for content orchestration and financial processing, today announced its selection by Frontier Communications to streamline content handling and confirm content obligations.

Frontier, one of the largest MSOs in the United States, provides services in 29 states, including video services.

“Frontier has significantly grown its customer footprint and increased its TV content offerings. We view Mediamorph’s solution as a way to integrate contract details, content information, and financial processing.” said Steve Ward, Frontier’s Senior Vice President of Video Technology and Content.

Mediamorph’s cloud-based enterprise software platform and data services deliver flexible solutions that help Media & Entertainment companies maximize content revenue and drive efficiencies.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with one of the largest MSOs in the country,” said Rob Gardos, CEO of Mediamorph. “As Frontier continues to create new consumer experiences, Mediamorph’s platform will enable it to leverage licensed content and automate key financial use cases to improve revenue and operational productivity.”

Mediamorph’s solutions include deal management, content planning and merchandising, financial automation, supply chain orchestration, analytics, and content performance tracking. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.mediamorph.com.

About Mediamorph

Mediamorph services the Media & Entertainment industry as a critical bridge connecting content providers and content platforms in the increasingly complex world of video distribution. Our cloud-based enterprise software and data services bring together rights, financial, and consumption information in a single platform to help customers better understand content value, optimize content exploitation, and maximize revenues.