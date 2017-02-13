Golden Apple today proudly announces 10 finalists for the Stanley C. Golder Leadership Award. This award honors the exemplary performance and excellence in school leadership of a principal or head of school from the Chicagoland area.

The 2017 Stanley C. Golder Leadership Award finalists include:

1. Dr. Christopher Brake, Norman Bridge Elementary, Chicago

2. Ms. Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek, St. Therese Chinese Catholic School, Chicago

3. Mr. Michael Demovsky, Bartlett High School, Bartlett

4. Mr. Dalyn Drown, Burr Oak Academy and Burr Oak School, Calumet Park

5. Mr. Rigo Hernandez, Josiah L. Pickard Elementary School, Chicago

6. Dr. Brian P. Horn, Century Junior High School, Orland Park

7. Mrs. Dorothy Jeter, Washington School, Riverdale

8. Dr. Ethan Netterstrom, Skinner North Classical Elementary School, Chicago

9. Mrs. Docilla Pollard, Andrew Carnegie Elementary School, Chicago

10. Mr. Jeffry D. Prickett, Richard Bernotas Middle School, Crystal Lake

Details about this award can be found at http://www.goldenapple.org/celebration.

The award is presented in memory of Stanley C. Golder, a founding board member of Golden Apple, whose energy, creativity and commitment to Golden Apple’s mission set the highest standard for dedication and accomplishment. Nominated by fellow educators and community members, this year’s finalists have served as principal or head of school at one or more schools for at least five school years.

A Celebration of Excellence in honor of the 10 finalists (and 34 finalists for the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching) will be held on Saturday, March 4th at the Hilton Rosemont Chicago O’Hare. Event details are available at http://www.goldenapple.org/celebration. All are welcome to join the celebration.

The selection criteria for the leadership award is based on:



Personal excellence

Balanced and collaborative leadership

Commitment to student achievement

Expertise in curriculum, instruction, and assessment

“Superior leadership directly improves all aspects of a school’s learning environment,” said Dominic Belmonte, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Apple. “Golden Apple believes visibly recognizing sterling examples of excellence in school leadership to be a critical element in the ongoing effort to improve education. We thank these finalists for their dedication to the pursuit of educational excellence.”

The 2017 Golder Award recipient will receive a cash award of $10,000 to be used for his/her own professional development and a school project of the recipient’s choosing. In addition, the winner will be recognized at the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching and Leadership annual event on May 20, 2017 - which will be livestreamed and taped for later production by WTTW/Channel 11.

Golden Apple also announced today the 34 finalists for the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching, which recognizes outstanding teachers for their role in providing superior educational experiences for their students. Learn more at http://www.goldenapple.org/celebration.

About Golden Apple

2017 marks Golden Apple’s 32nd year of innovating teacher preparation and leadership to transform both the careers of teachers as well as the lives of students in Illinois. Many of our Golden Apple Award recipients give back by participating as instructors, academic coaches, and mentors in both our aspiring teachers program (i.e., “The Golden Apple Scholars”) and our professional development program (i.e., “The Golden Apple STEM Institute”).

Because the critical contributor to student achievement is the quality of the teacher in the classroom, Golden Apple provides exceptional teacher preparation for teachers at all stages of their careers. Our focus is on advancing educational excellence for Illinois’ most under-served students. Scholars are recruited from the communities in which they return to serve - with a passion for teaching and a drive to create positive change for young people in their communities. We enhance their college education with exemplary advanced teacher preparation, superior resources and lifelong support, and, they, in turn, stay in teaching at a school-of-need in Illinois for five or more years. Over 600 Scholars are currently preparing to become teachers in schools-of-need throughout Illinois.

Golden Apple is comprised of recognized superior educators, including Golden Apple Award recipients and finalists, leading a passionate team of devoted staff with technical and program expertise, as well as a connected and committed board of directors charged with overseeing our strategic vision. Visit http://www.goldenapple.org for more information.