OSIsoft LLC, a proven leader in enabling global operational intelligence, today announced yet another selection by a major U.S. intelligence agency in its use of the PI System to provide real-time monitoring of its control systems. The Enterprise Software Licensing Agreement, along with OSIsoft’s advanced services, will ensure that the agency has the most relevant timely, accurate and predictive system to provide the operational intelligence necessary to meet big data challenges in a secure manner. As a result of the implementation, the agency is expected to gain millions of dollars in cost savings and increase its cybersecurity capabilities.

“By deploying OSIsoft’s PI System within the most critical data centers, supercomputers and operational facilities, asset-rich agencies are now transforming from disconnected or minimally integrated IT and operational technology (OT) environments into a more secure, unified enterprise,” said Paul J. Geraci, Senior Director, Intelligence and National Security, OSIsoft. “Agency leaders are finally examining their holistic cyber frameworks to achieve IT/OT alignment and eventual integration and security.”

OSIsoft’s PI System architecture is being deployed as a user-friendly, commercial off-the-shelf solution to address unique big data challenges for the intelligence agency, including the support of legacy enterprise operational monitoring and archiving systems. The adoption of the PI System by this intelligence community (IC) member signals a growing need among the IC for operational data intelligence services.

“With mounting cybersecurity risks within the intelligence and national security sectors, especially as the IoT increases threats toward physical systems, OSIsoft is committed to securely delivering immediate and long-term value to support critical situational awareness at the speed of missions,” Geraci said.

The PI System architecture is the nexus solution for the digital crossover into the physical world, allowing agencies to monitor in real-time the status of their OT and better defend against intrusion. OSIsoft is currently counted upon by 100 percent of the Independent System Operators and Regional Transmission Organizations that run our nation’s grid, as well as U.S. nuclear facilities, national laboratories, the Department of Energy, the Department of Defense and 14 out of 16 critical infrastructure sectors.

About OSIsoft, LLC Federal

OSIsoft is a global leader enabling operational intelligence. As the maker of the PI System, OSIsoft has delivered the premiere open enterprise infrastructure connecting sensor-based data, operations and stakeholders, and enabling real-time, actionable and predictive operational intelligence for over 35 years in over 110 countries. OSIsoft’s government clients have long embraced the PI System to deliver real-time asset health, holistic cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and enterprise energy management.

Today various civilian agencies including the Department of Energy, the Department of Interior, the National Institutes of Health, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, as well as a broad number of installations in the Department of Defense use the PI System. As a result of the PI System’s unrivaled speed, reliability and scalability, 100 percent of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Independent System Operators and Regional Transmission Organizations are able to ensure the security and stability of our nation’s power grid.

Founded in 1980, OSIsoft, LLC is privately held and headquartered in San Leandro, Calif., with regional offices located worldwide, including the Washington, D.C. metro area. Learn more at http://www.osisoft.com/federal and http://www.osisoft.com

