Bobby Yaghoubian Named to Super Lawyers Rising Stars List Again

It's an honor to be recognized two years in a row, and I hope to take this forward to keep giving our clients the best possible legal help.

Personal injury attorney Bobby Yaghoubian, founder of the Power Legal Group in Los Angeles, has been named as a Super Lawyers Southern California Rising Star for the second consecutive year. This honor is highly exclusive, limited to just the top 2.5 percent of attorneys in the region.

Yaghoubian has earned a reputation as a skillful bike accident lawyer and plaintiffs’ personal injury attorney. During his career, he has successfully settled many clients' cases. His reputation and skill have earned him the recognition of his peers in the legal community, leading him to be named to the Super Lawyers Southern California Rising Stars list for the second year in a row.

The 2017 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list is reserved for attorneys who are rated by their peers and their clients as being among the top lawyers practicing law in the state. The lawyers who are chosen are selected from among more than 70 legal practice areas, and only 2.5 percent of all lawyers are named to the list. About receiving this honor for his work as a Los Angeles personal injury lawyer, Bobby Yaghoubian said, "It's an honor to be recognized two years in a row, and I hope to take this forward to keep giving our clients the best possible legal help." Yaghoubian focuses his legal practice on helping people who have been injured because of the negligence of others to recover the maximum possible amount of compensation for their injuries, providing service for victims of bicycle accidents, auto accidents, and much more.

The Power Legal Group is a Los Angeles personal injury law firm that offers aggressive representation with personalized attention. Los Angeles personal injury lawyer Bobby Yaghoubian and his staff are dedicated to helping his clients in Southern California to recover the maximum amount of compensation that they deserve. If you need the help of aggressive and highly skilled attorneys who are committed to helping you recover the highest compensation amount for your case, call the Power Legal Group.