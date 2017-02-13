Lewis Tools Hires Scott Salter as Director of Sales and Marketing

I was attracted by the quality and innovation of the tools produced by the company as well as the commitment to sustainability.

Lewis Tools, a multinational leader in developing lawn and garden tools under the Yard Butler™ brand announces the addition of Scott Salter as Director of Sales and Marketing.

“I was attracted by the quality and innovation of the tools produced by the company as well as the commitment to sustainability,” Salter said. “I’m eager to bring my consumer products and landscape industry experience to bear and create some excitement in the well-established lawn and garden industry.”

Scott comes with a background of marketing and sales experience spanning a wide range of industries including consumer goods, industrial products, education, wireless, and internet. He has held senior leadership roles within several Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, and turnarounds, and has received awards and patents for product innovation, marketing excellence and business leadership. Scott’s early career included several years of retail experience in the Lawn and Garden space with product management and new product development positions with Rain Bird and Toro. He later started his own company Freedom Grill, selling products into every major retailer.

“Scott is a consummate professional with a broad and deep wealth of experience leading sales and marketing efforts in both B2B and consumer facing businesses,” stated Dan Wright, President of Lewis Tools. “Scott is already hugely impacting our business offering expert marketing direction on expanding our demographic and developing programs to drive awareness through point-of-sale.”

For the past year Scott has been consulting with Lewis Tools on the Lightning Pro Concrete Mixer and has recently expanded his role to Director of Marketing leading the repositioning of the Yard Butler brand. And now with the additional sales responsibility he will be charged with delivering programs and sales initiatives to drive new business for Lewis Tools.

About Lewis Tools

Lewis Lifetime Tools is a 60-year-old consumer products manufacturer most active in the home improvement and hardware space. Directly owning and operating two North American production facilities, Lewis Lifetime Tools is known for its outstanding quality and value. As an innovative leader in specialty lawn & garden tools and hose storage sold nationally under the brand name Yard Butler™ Lewis Lifetime Tools new marketing campaign and lifestyle branding is an emerging market disrupter in the highly established lawn & garden industry.