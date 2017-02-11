WCPE FM Offers Simply Strings Weekend

This is a weekend of Great Classical Music featuring strings and the players that make them go zing!

WCPE’s Music Director William Woltz announces Simply Strings Weekend on February 17-19, 2017. The program will feature great composers as well as virtuoso performances.

“We explore the violin, viola, cello, bass, guitar, mandolin, harp and more,” offers Woltz. “This is a weekend of Great Classical Music featuring strings and the players that make them go zing!”

A partial listing includes:

17 Friday

3:00 p.m. Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto no. 4 in D Minor

7:00 p.m. Elgar: Introduction and Allegro for Strings

8:00 p.m. Dvořák: Cello Concerto in B Minor

9:00 p.m. Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-flat

10:00 p.m. Mozart: Adagio in E for Violin and Orchestra

18 Saturday

8:00 a.m. Vivaldi: Concerto in G for Two Mandolins

9:00 a.m. Mozart: String Quartet no. 14 in G (Spring)

10:00 a.m. Ravel: Introduction and Allegro

11:00 a.m. Grieg: Violin Sonata no. 1 in F

12:00 p.m. Chevalier de Saint-George: Violin Concerto in A

5:00 p.m. Rodrigo: Fantasia for a Gentleman

19 Sunday

7:00 a.m. Schubert: String Trio in B-flat

11:00 a.m. Telemann: Viola Concerto in G

1:00 p.m. Boccherini: Symphony in D Minor (House of the Devil)

2:00 p.m. Brahms: Violin Concerto in D

4:00 p.m. Boccherini: Cello Concerto no. 3 in G

Also the Saturday Evening Request Program enables listeners to add their favorite string composers and performers to the playlist. http://theclassicalstation.org/features_request.shtml is the link to the SERP request page.

WCPE can be heard worldwide, 24/7, via the Web in multiple streaming formats, including the next generation IPv6. Visit TheClassicalsStation.org/internet.shtml to begin listening online.

Across North America, WCPE can be heard through cable television and radio transmission affiliates. For a complete list of affiliates and cable broadcasters, visit TheClassicalStation.org/rebroadcasters.shtml and TheClassicalStation.org/cable.shtml.

In central North Carolina and southern Virginia, WCPE is found on the radio at 89.7 FM.

For more information on WCPE, or to print a downloadable version of Quarter Notes, the WCPE member’s magazine, please visit TheClassicalStation.Org.

About WCPE:

With a 38 plus year history, WCPE 89.7 FM is a non-commercial, 100 percent listener-supported, independent station dedicated to excellence in Great Classical Music broadcasting. WCPE is heard worldwide on the Internet in multiple formats, including the next generation IPv6. Because WCPE receives no tax-derived support, the station conducts two on-air fundraising campaigns and two major mail-out campaigns per year to raise needed operating funds. For more information, visit http://www.TheClassicalStation.org or call 919-556-5178.

