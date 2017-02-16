Dr. Lutzer brings to the table an incredible depth of knowledge as a renowned teacher.

A collaborative Biblical Christian tour featuring renowned broadcaster and author Erwin Lutzer will give participants a personal appreciation of how Martin Luther changed the world 500 years ago.

Lutzer, pastor emeritus after 36 years of service at The Moody Church in Chicago, is joining international media ministry TWR and Christian tour and cruise company Living Passages for the June 10-19 visit to Berlin and Wittenberg, Germany, along with historic Vienna and other Central European cities. Tour participants will benefit not only from the authoritative teaching of Lutzer, whose book Rescuing the Gospel was about the Reformation, but also from firsthand exposure to TWR’s daily outreach to post-Christian Europe.

Serving with Lutzer and his wife, Rebecca, as co-hosts of the tour will be TWR CEO Lauren Libby and his wife, June. Since its first broadcast in 1954, TWR has been proclaiming the gospel in Europe and today ministers globally in more than 160 countries and 240 languages.

“Dr. Lutzer brings to the table an incredible depth of knowledge as a renowned teacher,” said Lauren Libby. “And I would like to propose an exciting adventure to you. This summer join us, on a trip to trace the steps of Martin Luther, as we celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. While on the trip we won’t just exam history. We will also look how God using TWR to reach into the vastness of Europe. You will get to see and experience ministry first hand, as we visit Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.”

Rhonda Sand owner Christian tour and cruise company, Living Passages, said, “One of the aims of Living Passages is to provide more than just travel but also the chance to see God’s work in a different part of the world.”

Along with the Reformation focus of the trip, Sand said, there will be opportunities for general sightseeing and shopping amid the Old World charm of cities like Prague, Vienna and Berlin. Several of the cities on the itinerary also feature sites of World War II historical interest.

Further details about the trip, its cost and how to sign up are available at livingpassages.com/germany-2017-reformation-tour. You can reach Living Passages at 888 771 8717, or by emailing them at tours(at)livingpassages(dot)com.