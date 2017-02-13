CV-5200 Connection Validation™ Soldering Station Connection Validation™, or CV, is the next big step in the evolution of process control

Metcal’s CV-5200 Connection Validation™ Soldering Station provides real-time closed loop feedback on intermetallic compound formation— the world’s first. Plus, a new communication port enables process traceability and firmware upgrades.

Metcal announced today the introduction of its breakthrough CV-5200 Connection Validation™ Soldering Station. Connection Validation™ provides operators with real-time, closed loop feedback, via a green or red light integrated into the hand piece, to indicate intermetallic compound formation—the key to a good solder joint.

“Connection Validation™, or CV, is the next big step in the evolution of process control,” said Christopher Larocca, President of OK International, which acquired Metcal in 1996. “When Metcal first introduced SmartHeat®, we offered customers a new level of process control within their hand soldering operations, which is historically the weakest link. Now with CV, we offer control not only of the tip temperature, but also solder joint quality itself. It’s the most innovative advancement in soldering technology in almost 30 years and represents a quantum shift in process control—particularly in the prototyping and production of automotive, aerospace, military, medical devices, and other products with zero risk tolerance.”

Metcal’s Chief Technology Officer, Hoa Nguyen, added, “The CV-5200 also provides data capture capability and a communication port—enabling process traceability and firmware upgrades to achieve higher levels of process control. Metcal is building stations that mitigate risk for our customers while also supporting compliance and quality tracking. And of course, all our soldering stations continue to feature SmartHeat® and never need calibration, saving customers time and money.”

The CV-5200 also features a patented Chip-in-Cartridge technology that precisely calculates and displays tip temperature on the unit’s color TFT graphic display. “With the CV-5200’s communication port, tip temperature and other data can be collected and analyzed in production reports,” said Nguyen.

Metcal will feature the CV-5200 Connection Validation™ Soldering Station at the IPC APEX EXPO 2017, February 14-16 in San Diego, CA. For more information on CV, visit http://www.metcal.com/cv.

About Metcal

Since 1982, Metcal has been the recognized technology innovator in the OEM and global electronics assembly marketplace for the automotive, aerospace, medical devices and military sectors. Metcal provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, fume extraction, and fluid dispensing applications. Its products continue to set the standard for performance, reliability, flexibility, and ROI, and are available from authorized distributors in North America and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.metcal.com.