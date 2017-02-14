M-Files Corporation, a provider of solutions that dramatically improve how organizations manage documents and other information, today announced the company has been featured as one of "The 20 Coolest Cloud Software Vendors Of The 2017 Cloud 100" by Computer Reseller News (CRN).

Introduced seven years ago, CRN's 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors list serves as a comprehensive guide designed to help solution providers navigate the world of cloud technology. CRN notes that "Cloud software is the fuel that powers businesses and their employees to get work done." The channel-focused publication evaluated a wide array of cloud vendors and stated, "Some are cool because of their leading-edge products while others are cool through their ability to broaden the adoption of cloud software."

"We're honored that CRN has highlighted M-Files as a 'cool' cloud software vendor that caught its attention for 2017," said Scott Erickson, senior vice president of channel sales at M-Files Corporation. "We're committed to making it easy for our customers to leverage the cloud to vastly improve the way they manage their important business information and processes, and in addition to our fast growth, CRN's recognition is another indicator that we're succeeding in delivering on that commitment."

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files enterprise information management (EIM) solutions eliminate information silos and provide quick and easy access to the right content from any core business system and device. M-Files achieves higher levels of user adoption resulting in faster ROI with a uniquely intuitive approach to EIM and enterprise content management (ECM) that is based on managing information by "what" it is versus "where" it's stored. With flexible on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployment options, M-Files places the power of EIM in the hands of the business user and reduces demands on IT by enabling those closest to the business need to access and control content based on their requirements. Thousands of organizations in over 100 countries use the M-Files EIM system as a single platform for managing front office and back office business operations, which improves productivity and quality while ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards, including for companies such as SAS, Elekta and NBC Universal. For more information, visit http://www.m-files.com.

M-Files is a registered trademark of M-Files Corporation. All other registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.