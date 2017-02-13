SMI Premium Music Catalog SMI prides itself on the use of real acoustic instruments for creating most recordings available in the SMI collection.

SMI is a modern catalog of popular styles of music from Belgium. With an exclusive deal signed in North America for licensing in all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, Current Music has just added almost 100 new albums to their roster.

The SMI library is designed for flexibility and accessibility. It features a comprehensive music selection including both popular and diverse musical genres and styles. The recordings are created by the best composers and musicians, using state-of-the-art engineering techniques and recorded in fully professional sound recording studios. SMI prides itself on the use of real acoustic instruments for creating most recordings available in the SMI collection.

SMI works with 170 composers amongst some who have worked with Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith, Scotland’s Mercury-nominated Indie artist King Creosote, world famous violinist Nigel Kennedy, ex Small Faces and Who drummer Kenney Jones, Foreigner bassist Rick Wills, Bad Company’s Dave Colwell, Dire Straits David Knopfler, Eurythmic’s Dave Stewart and associations with others including Eric Burdon, Bob Marley and the Wailers, Roger Waters, Free and Crawler..

Other credits include Keith Marshall, Lene Lovich, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Scorpions, Judas Priest, Wishbone Ash, John Payne, Mac Tontoh, Jim Rodford, Steve Rodford, After The Fire, Deaf Havana, Andy James, Walkway, Boned, Pat Collier, Harvey Goldsmith, Bill Martin, and Roger Daltrey.

Almost 100 SMI albums have now been integrated into Current Music's easy online search engine. At http://search.currentmusic.com clients can type in a descriptive word, listen, make a playlist and download high quality WAV, AIFF and MP3 files. Hard drives with searchable music can also be provided. The company also provides music research experts at no additional cost.

About Current Music

Maddie Madsen, CEO, and Christian Salyer, CCO, have over 40 years of combined experience building music brands for Universal, Warner Chappell, Ole, Blazed Out Music and Ear Parade. After producing over 300 albums of production music, they launched Current Music in 2013. The company has scored TV series, feature films, national commercials, TV theme songs, sonic branding and penned pop songs for artists. Clients include Toyota, Wendy’s, KFC, Carl's Jr., Mercedes, Toys R Us, Pepsi, Old Navy, Unilever, The Lakers, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Comcast, NBC, NBC Sports, CBS, The CW, ABC, Fox, Fox Sports, Showtime and Golf Channel. Find out more at http://www.currentmusic.com

About SMI (Stock Music Inc.)

Founded by Arjan Bosheck in 1996, SMI is a production music library from Belgium. With almost 100 SMI albums and sub-publisher of +70 labels with over 270,000 tracks, SMI is one of the largest production music libraries in the Benelux.

In 2013 SMI was acquired by Erik Nulens and Philippe Bijnens. Joël Cleuren and Dirk Duchamps joined the company respectively, in 2013 and 2014 and they take care of the day-to-day business activities. Arjan is still part of the team as an experienced advisor in the new setup.

