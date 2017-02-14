Inn at Ulikana, Bar Harbor, Maine The BedandBreakfast.com Annual Awards winners showcase the wide diversity of B&Bs -- from Victorian mansions and boutique hotels to seaside cottages and rural cabins.

BedandBreakfast.com®, the world's largest B&B travel site, announced today the top 30 winners of BedandBreakfast.com's 12th Annual Awards. These 30 inns across the globe provide exceptional hospitality, over-and-beyond service, delicious breakfasts, and outstanding accommodations in alluring destinations.

Finalists were chosen based on a quantitative and qualitative analysis of traveler reviews on BedandBreakfast.com from the past year, and winners were selected by an independent panel of guest judges. The 2016 BedandBreakfast.com Annual Awards guest judges are Stirling Kelso, freelance travel writer for Travel + Leisure, Money and other publications; Caroline Morse, senior editor with SmarterTravel; and Robert Firpo-Cappiello, editor in chief at Budget Travel and a regular guest on The Weather Channel's AMHQ morning show.

“BedandBreakfast.com's Annual Awards recognize B&Bs that offer exceptional service and beautiful accommodations, but they also showcase the wide diversity of bed and breakfasts,” says Lisa Westlake Chen, general manager of BedandBreakfast.com. “This year’s winners run the gamut from Victorian mansions, historical homes and boutique hotels to seaside cottages, gorgeous cabins and even a Bavarian farmhouse.

Of the top 30 winning inns, 10 are part of BedandBreakfast.com’s Diamond Collection™, an exclusive group of professionally inspected and guest-reviewed luxury inns in the United States and Canada. Each Diamond Collection inn participates in a comprehensive 400-point third-party inspection program, maintains top guest reviews on BedandBreakfast.com, and offers amenities and services required for a top-quality guest experience.

Below are the winners of the BedandBreakfast.com 2016 Annual Awards.

Top U.S. B&Bs

Manor House Inn, Bar Harbor, Maine*

Gosby House Inn, A Four Sisters Inn, Pacific Grove, Calif.*

Inn at Ullikana, Bar Harbor, Maine*

Inn at Old Virginia, Staunton, Va.*

Carson Ridge Luxury Cabins, Carson, Wash.*

Hillbrook Inn & Spa, Charles Town, W. Va.*

Murphin Ridge Inn, West Union, Ohio*

Woolverton Inn, Stockton, N.J.*

The Kenwood Inn, Saint Augustine, Fla.*

Luxe Calistoga, Calistoga, Calif.*

Top Canada B&Bs

Cobble House Bed & Breakfast, Cobble Hill, British Columbia

Le Château du Faubourg, Quebec City, Quebec

Rae Leigh Heights BnB, Sannichton, British Columbia

Oceanstar Beachfront Bed and Breakfast, Delta, British Columbia

Elmwood Heritage Inn, Charlottetown, Prince Edward’s Island

Spinnakers Brewpub & Guest House, Victoria, British Columbia

La Loggia Art & Breakfast, Montreal, Quebec

Bee & Thistle Guest House, Vancouver, British Columbia

Auberge Les Bons Matins, Montreal, Quebec

Fisher House Bed and Breakfast, Victoria, British Columbia

Top International B&Bs

Riad Verus, Fes, Morocco

The Dreamcatcher, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Parco delle Nazioni, Rome

Maya Mountain Lodge, San Ignacio, Belize

My Home for You, Paris

Sanglung Villa, Lovina, Indonesia

Spiess & Spiess Appartement-Pension, Vienna, Austria

Anna Villa Cyprus Bed and Breakfast, Larnaca, Cyprus

Lippergüt’l, Fuessen, Germany

Clos Saint Ange, Vilde Guingalan, France

*Diamond Collection inn (program only offered in the United States and Canada)

