TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. (“TeleTracking”) and Hospital IQ, Inc. (“Hospital IQ”) today announced a strategic partnership to help hospitals and health systems improve patient access, clinical outcomes and financial performance. This partnership enables TeleTracking to integrate capabilities from Hospital IQ’s advanced operations planning and management platform with TeleTracking’s Analytics solution portfolio, in addition to conducting new joint product development efforts.

As hospitals grapple with the financial and logistical pressures that are a result of payment reform, growing patient volumes and regulatory compliance, they increasingly require solutions to optimize operational efficiency. Combining capabilities from the industry’s leading patient flow and operations planning and management platforms into one dynamic offering will allow hospitals and health systems to transform the way they manage and plan operations. Through systematic, data-driven performance improvement, empowered healthcare providers can identify inefficiencies (both current and anticipated) and use prediction algorithms that recommend optimized courses of action to proactively address underlying sources of waste and resource mismanagement.

“TeleTracking’s mission is to ensure that no patient waits for the care they need. This collaboration will build on the robust reporting and analytics available to all our clients,” said Chris Johnson, Chief Solutions Officer of TeleTracking. “It will further empower TeleTracking-enabled command centers with actionable intelligence; to anticipate and proactively manage patient flow.”

TeleTracking is the industry leader in patient flow, consistently recognized for its outcomes driven approach to ensuring excellence in patient care. TeleTracking is a perennial KLAS honoree, having been awarded this prestigious recognition of excellence for 10 out of the past 11 years. The RAND Corporation also published a study based on TeleTracking’s technology that demonstrates hospital efficiency can be improved through data-driven management. Hospital IQ’s cloud-based operations management platform leverages historical performance data, simulation and predictive modeling to enable hospital leaders to optimize efficiency across a hospital or network. The TeleTracking and Hospital IQ partnership grew out of a long-standing working relationship in which the two companies collaborated on a number of shared customer performance improvement initiatives.

“For hospitals to boost their quality of care and thrive in what is clearly a ‘new normal’ for the industry, they must embrace technology that can unleash the value of their data,” said Rich Krueger, CEO of Hospital IQ. “By benefiting from two best-in-class operations planning and management and patient flow platforms, hospitals will have the tools they need to successfully solve complex operational challenges and achieve enterprise‐wide performance objectives.”

About TeleTracking

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., the world leader in patient flow, believes no patient should ever wait for the care they need. Founded over a quarter of a century ago, TeleTracking delivers extraordinary outcomes that have been the subject of study by the RAND Corporation, and is the perennial KLAS Patient Flow Category Leader. To learn more, visit http://www.teletracking.com.

About Hospital IQ

Hospital IQ provides an operations planning and management platform that gives hospitals and health systems the visibility and predictive capabilities they need to make informed, data-driven operational decisions that improve patient access, clinical outcomes and financial performance. Our web-based intuitive system serves as “Mission Control” to help hospitals centralize and leverage their data to predict and manage surges and solve the toughest operational challenges. With Hospital IQ, hospitals improve patient flow, optimize procedural areas and precisely schedule staff to meet demand. Leading institutions including Boston Medical Center, Mercy and Highland Hospital rely on Hospital IQ to help them make the right operational decisions the first time, every time. To learn more, visit http://www.hospiq.com