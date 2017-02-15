The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners is excited to announce its launch of a new website, knowyourpainmeds.com, designed to assist Nevada consumers in understanding the impact of using opioid-based medications.

The website, http://www.knowyourpainmeds.com, also serves as a portal for consumers to file a complaint if they feel their medical provider is not prescribing medications appropriately.

“The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners understands the impact of the opioid epidemic and the tragic effect on the citizens of Nevada. We feel that the launch of this new informational tool clearly demonstrates the Board’s commitment to creating awareness and our efforts to address this problem,” said Edward O. Cousineau, J. D., Executive Director.

Opioids killed more than 28,000 people in the U.S. in 2014, more than any other year on record, and at least half of those deaths were attributed to prescription pills, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Closer to home the CDC reports that Clark County has a mortality from drug overdoses and opioid poisonings that were 50 and 70 percent higher than comparable national rates, respectively, from 2012 to 2014.

The objective in developing http://www.knowyourpainmeds.com is to increase awareness of opioid medications and the potential health impacts when these powerful medications are prescribed. The site provides information on Nevada’s Prescription Monitoring Program, opioid antagonists (medications that can counteract an opioid overdose) and alternatives to opioids for sufferers of chronic pain.

The Medical Board worked with the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, Nevada State Board of Osteopathic Medicine, Nevada State Board of Nursing and Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners to develop the site. The launch is being supported by social media along with radio and television advertisements.

All healthcare providers who prescribe controlled substances and medications are required to be licensed by a State of Nevada licensing board. These licensing boards are empowered to protect Nevada citizens. If you feel that your medical provider is not acting appropriately relative to the prescribing of medications, you can file a complaint through http://www.knowyourpainmeds.com.

The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners serves the state of Nevada by ensuring that only well-qualified, competent physicians, physician assistants, respiratory therapists and perfusionists receive licenses to practice in Nevada. The Board responds with expediency to complaints against our licensees by conducting fair, complete investigations that result in appropriate action. In all Board activities, the Board will place the interests of the public before the interests of the medical profession and encourage public input and involvement to help educate the public as we improve the quality of medical practice in Nevada.

