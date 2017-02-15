andante media proudly announces its new Label Website as one host of all labels for professionals of Press, Media and Radio. All album releases are available at more than 100 download shops and streaming services including iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, Google-Play, KKBox, Yandex, AOL and many other named online stores in over 240 countries worldwide.

The 5 different music labels of andante media provide access to the enormous music archive of one of the largest independent rights owners within the German-speaking area. The archive includes traditional Christmas works and classical music recordings from well-known and established European orchestras, distinguished soloists, ensembles and conductors as well as international award winners. From the must haves to very rare recordings, the album edition ’Classical Selection’ presents true pearls of European classical music.

The ’Coloured Collections’ with well sorted compilation editions will help listeners and classical music collectors to build up their private music library and will take them on a comprehensive journey through the world of classical music.

The label ’andante media’ provides access to all actual releases from its Music and Band Projects ABANDO, eSonic, BeatPulpit, and MEMESIS. Under this label andante media is publishing music across genres like Dance, Ambient, Lounge, World and Relax music.

At the new Label Website ’labels.andante-media.de’ every single album cover is linked to its online player. The integrated online player offers a preListening to each track of all original album releases.

In addition the PRO-SPACE provides the full download of each single track – a perfect service for radio stations worldwide to add the tracks to their archive and their playlists and for journalists to review the releases. Login-Data is available upon email request and only assigned to professionals.

Diana Ziegler, the owner and publishing director of andante media, says: “Our new label website gives a great overview of all publishing activities of our 5 different music labels.” And speaking about the ’Coloured Collections’ releases she says: “I’m really proud that we established a terrific way to collect single compilations of the favourite playlists for all the classical music collectors worldwide!” And further: “It’s never been so easy to add great recordings of hand-picked classical music pieces to private music libraries without any doublets of any recordings!”

andante media – THE DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY:

andante media is an established music and audiobook publisher located in Berg on Lake Starnberg just outside of Munich – GERMANY. Founded by Diana Ziegler in 1995, “andante media HÖRARCHIV” is one of the largest independent rights owners within the German-speaking area.

Its main lines of business are licensing and the production of customized audio CDs for advertising campaigns. From add-on promotions and retail editions of Audio-CDs to individually commissioned works and charity projects, the company’s service portfolio is enormous.

Since signing a digital distribution deal with service provider Believe Digital in 2013, andante media is carrying out its plans to provide the world’s music lovers and collectors with access to the “andante media” music archive via digital releases.

Five record labels are the host of the different music styles of Lounge, Ambience & Relax music, traditional Christmas works and classical music.

One other really smart way of giving access to andante media’s huge archive of classical music is already established in its first iOS-App “ClassiCal Music Calendar”.