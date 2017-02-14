Michael Scully Joins Passport as Chief Product Officer

Passport, the leader in parking and transit technology systems, today announced Michael Scully has joined the Passport team as the company’s Chief Product Officer. As Chief Product Officer, Scully will oversee the company’s product, marketing, and design teams, bringing deep domain experience in mobile, advanced marketing analytics, and product development to the company.

Passport is the global leader in mobile payment technology for parking and transit, powering the apps for large cities like Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and Miami. In December 2016, Passport acquired mobile pay provider ParkX and will soon be expanding into Europe with the company’s ParkRight app launch in Westminster. The industry-leading company continues to attract top talent in the technology space, including the recent addition of Scully.

Prior to Passport, Scully held leadership roles at Virgin Mobile, Nokia, 2ergo/SoundBite (now part of Genesys), and Skookum. Scully holds a BSBA in Management Information Systems from the University of Central Florida, a Specialization in Data Science from Johns Hopkins University, and an MBA from the Yale School of Management in both Marketing and Strategy.

“By reimagining the transit and parking experience, Passport has the potential to impact millions every day in partnership with smart cities and universities around the world. Despite extraordinary growth to date, we are just beginning this journey, and I am very excited to join this talented team of innovators,” said Scully.

Scully’s addition to the Passport team will continue to push how the company reimagines the modern transit and parking experience. Scully’s expertise in mobile and data-driven marketing will further enhance the user experience on all Passport platforms.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael Scully to the Passport management team. His leadership background in mobile experiences, marketing technology, and strategic planning make him the perfect fit as our CPO. Michael will be an integral part of Passport’s enhanced mobile experience in the years to come and we could not be more excited to have him come on board,” said Bob Youakim, CEO at Passport.

Passport is North America’s leading mobile technology company specializing in enterprise business applications and payments for the public and private sector. Passport's product lines--parking payments, transit payments, enforcement and permit management--collectively serve to deliver dynamic tools for agencies to better connect with their communities. Its services have been adopted by over 20 of the top 50 cities in North America and over 2,000 locations including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Portland, and Miami. Passport’s mission is to reduce operational complexity and deliver intelligent data to improve decision making for its clients.

